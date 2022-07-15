Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
Browse the month’s biggest-dollar housing market transactions.
Columbus Monthly
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for May 1-31, 2022.
- $2,176,000; 7574 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Ole & Jill Rosgaard from David & Holly Leigh May
- $1,840,000; 4459 Green-Cook Rd., Westerville; Sean & Melissa McCarthy from Brent A. Yates, trustee
- $1,760,000; 10913 Johnstown Rd., New Albany; Mark & Dawn Baldwin from Ryan J. & Keara M. Bingman
- $1,700,000; 2301 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington; James R. & Adrienne A. Fowler from David G. & Christina C. Zadnik
- $1,650,000; 2440 Southway Dr., Upper Arlington; Robert William & Nicole Marie Elias from Carolyn W. Neri
- $1,625,000; 640 Mohawk St., Columbus; Rita J. Wolfe, trustee, from German Village Holdings Ltd.
- $1,375,000; 1995 Belgrave Dr., Upper Arlington; Robin D. & Thomas L. Eggers from Patricia D. & Michael J. Elkind Jr.
- $1,325,000; 2354 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Ryan & Katherine U. Hurley from Paul & Emily Knowles
- $1,312,500; 210 E. South St., Worthington; Carole Tomko from Cezanne Farris-Gilbert & Sarah Locke, trustees
- $1,252,000; 1870 Wingate Dr., Delaware; Wolfrum Realty Investor LLC from Denis M. & Doreen R. Bruncak
- $1,240,000; 3943 Criswell Dr., Upper Arlington; Olusegun & Igboeli Blessing Senbore from Ulrich & Nancy H. Lang
- $1,200,000; 636 Mohawk St., Columbus; Douglas Tu, trustee, from Derek W. Ungless
- $1,195,000; 3919 Africa Rd., Galena; Peter & Goldie Moritz from Kenneth E. & Dana E. Bunney
- $1,180,000; 8467 Jersey Mill Rd., Alexandria; Anthony S. & Sarah A. Greear from Patricia W. Fisher, trustee
- $1,169,000; 10694 Black Oak Dr., Plain City; William Brad Wainwright from Steven M. & Leanne E. Murphy
- $1,125,000; 10355 Allen Rd. N.W., Pickerington; Mark Moxley, Allison & Wendell Scott from Curtis B. Rose
- $1,081,000; 7769 Cromwell End, New Albany; Benjamin Baroff & Jamie Kamen from Chris Trinckler & Joseph Vella II
- $1,036,500; 9367 Waterford Dr., Powell; Michael C. & Sabina Shaw from Romanelli and Hughes Building Company
- $1,000,000; 1182 Wyandotte Rd., Grandview Heights; Bradley & Spencer Clarizio from David W. & Juliet A. Bullock
- $1,000,000; 6595 W. Plesenton Dr., Worthington; Gary Glaser from Jennifer L. Gardner
- $995,000; 1585 Doone Rd., Upper Arlington; Doone Holdings LLC from Shannon M. Campbell
- $975,000; 4715 North Shore Dr., Westerville; Gaines Real Estate LLC from Tom Ander, trustee
- $951,000; 1385 Brookwood Place, Columbus; Meir D. Perlmuter & Michal R. Usher from Pamela L. & Ian H. Rodier
- $938,900; 9388 Redan Ct., Dublin; Tianlu Jiang & Ivy Lin from Robert F. Schafer Jr.
- $925,000; 5329 Schuette Dr., Powell; Perri J. & Peter Guldager from Steven P. & Kelly Lundquist
This story is from the June 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.