Brighten and Soften Your Home With These Champagne Brass Products

The soft sheen of the newest of hardwares—Champagne brass—is ideal for softening any room. Just when we’re looking for relief in the long, hot days of summer, this newest version of brass cools the days with its quiet shimmer. Brighten your space with a new coffee table or lamp, replace knobs on a vintage family piece or call in the plumber to update the powder room with a new faucet. The perfect accompaniment? Sunflowers in anything, including a vase or the wallpaper.

This story is from the August 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.