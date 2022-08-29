Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022

Columbus Monthly

1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein

2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC

3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino

4. $1,995,000; 5055 Johnstown Rd., New Albany; Adam Resseger from Leslie B. Timmons

5. $1,850,000; 1771 Roxbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Seth & Amber Wootton Hertlein from Kerstin K. Humphrys, trustee

6. $1,500,000; 569 S. Sixth St., Columbus; Giovanni & Elvira L. Tosti from Michael A. Mitchell & Lara A. Oliver

7. $1,460,000; 380 Tucker Dr., Worthington; Katherine R. & Jerald L. Depizzo Jr. from James M. Ryan

8. $1,460,000; 3933 Farber Ct., New Albany; Steven Michael & Kimberly Rae Ruffer from Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.

9. $1,433,000; 2243 Brixton Rd., Upper Arlington; James & Carlee Diaz from Michael P. Vallely & Alison L. Robinson

10. $1,395,000; 4386 Tarrytown Ct., New Albany; Nicholas G. & Nicholle L. Mariotti from Allison D. & Jason S. Calodney

11. $1,375,000; 2879 Wickliffe Woods Ct., Upper Arlington; Nathan D. & Bethany D. Cooley from Connie J. Waite, trustee

12. $1,350,000; 1851 Berkshire Rd., Upper Arlington; Llana Pootrakul & Michael R. Tiso from John P. & Sandra L. Paraskos

39. $1,350,000; 4921 North Bank Rd., Buckeye Lake; Integrity Drive East LLC from Robert M. Abbott & Jeannine K. Tell

14. $1,325,000; 8238 Tillinghast Dr., Dublin; Mark Joseph & Jenny Jane Ruble, trustees, from David A. & Patricia E. Dixon

15. $1,300,000; 5116 Harlem Rd., Galena; Tiffany J. and Roger L. Hamilton Jr. from Adam R. Resseger

16. $1,300,000; 2324 Oxford Rd., Upper Arlington; Thanasis Christos & Joanne Bavelis from Michael W. & Kathryn S. Milks, trustees

17. $1,290,000; 4299 Brompton Ct., New Albany; Patrick Johnson from Elizabeth Zaper

18. $1,210,000; 15 Edge Of Woods St., New Albany; Elizabeth A. Edmiston from Steven K. Hoagland

19. $1,208,000; 2665 Lane Rd., Upper Arlington; Nicholas S. Schilling from Elizabeth A. Stedman

20. $1,175,000; 4214 Shire Cove Rd., Hilliard; Lyndi Mallory & Michael Glover from Nicholas A. Zumberge & Jennifer Z. Bullock

21. $1,150,000; 6920 Clivdon Mews, Columbus; RAC 28 LLC from Kimberly A. & Ryan Dolder

22. $1,150,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 259, Columbus; Todd J. & Barbara A. Utrup from Anthony & Betsey M. Stevens

23. $1,134,674; 225 John H. McConnell Blvd., Unit 307, Columbus; Mark & Robin Howard from 245 Parks Edge Place LLC

24. $1,125,000; 2480 Woodland Glen Dr., Powell; Stephanie & Michael Pisano from Scott Allen & Lora Jane Wilkie

25. $1,125,000; 8283 Amberleigh Way, Dublin; Vivek & Melissa A. Mendiratta from Curtis D. Crocker & Virginia L. Abbott