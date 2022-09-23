Local Masterpieces: Warm Wooden Furnishings Offer Seasonal Style for the Home

Rhianna Koebe

With a hint of fall interrupting long summer days, wooden furnishings are the perfect introduction to the season. Fortunately, local producers have created the ideal pieces to provide both comfort and seasonal style in our living spaces. Looking for a way to warm up your home through these brisk autumn days? Consider adding a wooden bench or a desk. No matter what you’re looking for, these products will surely bring an extra sense of style to your home.

This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.