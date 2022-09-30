Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2022
Check out the highest-dollar housing market deals that closed this month.
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for June 1-30, 2022.
1. $3,250,000; 6676 Walnut Valley Dr., Galena; Susan K. and Tim K. Conlan, trustees, from Michael C. and Julie D. Butler
2. $2,600,000; 1825 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Paul T. and Emily M. Knowles from Christopher B. and Tammy B. Watkins
3. $2,520,000; 4348 Sunbury Rd., Galena; David Gregory and Kimberly Carol Masters from Jiechun Liu
4. $2,200,000; 5598 Preston Mill Way, Dublin; David H. and Virginia R. Brown from Susan F. and Samuel E. Smiley, trustees
5. $2,000,000; 2240 Tewksbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Andrew-Huy Quoc Dang and Kyle James Barron-Kraus from Milan Ventures LLC
6. $2,000,000; 6 S. Ealy Crossing, New Albany; Meghan Cook and Ira Sharfin from Charles M. and Melissa K. Cash
7. $2,000,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1121, Columbus; Stephen Patrick and Shari Allyce Brooks from Stephen and Suzanne Foster
8. $1,998,000; 4997 Pesaro Way, Dublin; Benjamin J. Byers, trustee, from Douglas A. and Laura L. Smith
9. $1,950,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Nathan and Elizabeth Coe from Gabriel L. Coe
10. $1,950,000; 7369 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Osprey Inc. from Ashish R. and Jill R. Shah
11. $1,949,600; 1980 Hillside Dr., Upper Arlington; 1980 Hillside LLC from Edward and Cathleen M. Wolf
12. $1,925,000; 410 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Eric Lawrence and Alexis Bachrach from Eli and Francis Beracha
13. $1,900,000; 1080 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna; Adam Roslovic and Meredith Freedhof from Bit Property LLC
14. $1,899,000; 158 Buttles Ave., Columbus; Andrew S. Grossman, trustee, from Paul E. Feeney and Chad M. Braun
15. $1,870,000; 21 S. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Rombauer LLC from Gulam J. and Abida Mukhdomi
16. $1,850,000; 1988 Woodlands Place, Powell; Jeffrey Peters from Wayne A. Garland Jr., trustee
17. $1,800,000; 6939 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Diana D. and Thomas J. Obrokta, Jr. from Michael David Heuman and Hyon Hui Heuman
18. $1,700,000; 7560 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Marcus A. and Valda C. Christian from Rod and Mary Gutridge
19. $1,650,000; 2449 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Charles A. and Bethany G. Kranitzky from Mark and Amy Paxton
20. $1,625,000; 193 Stanberry Ave., Bexley; Douglas M. and Cynthia D. Howe from Michael K. and Sherri Palackdharry
21. $1,615,000; 7018 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Kimberly Ann and Ryan Dolder from Brett and Natalie Meeks, trustees
22. $1,505,000; 2121 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington; Katherine Briggs Brownlowe and Abigail Marie Huff from Kristen H. Layer
23. $1,500,000; 150 Preston Rd., Columbus; Lynda S. Robinson from Samuel P. and Gigi P. Fried
24. $1,500,000; 2056 Waltham Rd., Upper Arlington; Kristopher D. and Meghan Collins from Cynthia S. Rhodehamel
25. $1,500,000; 4525 Bellrose Lane, Upper Arlington; Sarah E. and Andrew D. Fast from Gwen Morris
This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.