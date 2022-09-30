Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2022

Columbus Monthly

Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for June 1-30, 2022.

1. $3,250,000; 6676 Walnut Valley Dr., Galena; Susan K. and Tim K. Conlan, trustees, from Michael C. and Julie D. Butler

2. $2,600,000; 1825 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Paul T. and Emily M. Knowles from Christopher B. and Tammy B. Watkins

3. $2,520,000; 4348 Sunbury Rd., Galena; David Gregory and Kimberly Carol Masters from Jiechun Liu

4. $2,200,000; 5598 Preston Mill Way, Dublin; David H. and Virginia R. Brown from Susan F. and Samuel E. Smiley, trustees

5. $2,000,000; 2240 Tewksbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Andrew-Huy Quoc Dang and Kyle James Barron-Kraus from Milan Ventures LLC

6. $2,000,000; 6 S. Ealy Crossing, New Albany; Meghan Cook and Ira Sharfin from Charles M. and Melissa K. Cash

7. $2,000,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 1121, Columbus; Stephen Patrick and Shari Allyce Brooks from Stephen and Suzanne Foster

8. $1,998,000; 4997 Pesaro Way, Dublin; Benjamin J. Byers, trustee, from Douglas A. and Laura L. Smith

9. $1,950,000; 367 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Nathan and Elizabeth Coe from Gabriel L. Coe

10. $1,950,000; 7369 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Osprey Inc. from Ashish R. and Jill R. Shah

11. $1,949,600; 1980 Hillside Dr., Upper Arlington; 1980 Hillside LLC from Edward and Cathleen M. Wolf

12. $1,925,000; 410 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Eric Lawrence and Alexis Bachrach from Eli and Francis Beracha

13. $1,900,000; 1080 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna; Adam Roslovic and Meredith Freedhof from Bit Property LLC

14. $1,899,000; 158 Buttles Ave., Columbus; Andrew S. Grossman, trustee, from Paul E. Feeney and Chad M. Braun

15. $1,870,000; 21 S. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Rombauer LLC from Gulam J. and Abida Mukhdomi

16. $1,850,000; 1988 Woodlands Place, Powell; Jeffrey Peters from Wayne A. Garland Jr., trustee

17. $1,800,000; 6939 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Diana D. and Thomas J. Obrokta, Jr. from Michael David Heuman and Hyon Hui Heuman

18. $1,700,000; 7560 Wills Run Lane, Blacklick; Marcus A. and Valda C. Christian from Rod and Mary Gutridge

19. $1,650,000; 2449 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Charles A. and Bethany G. Kranitzky from Mark and Amy Paxton

20. $1,625,000; 193 Stanberry Ave., Bexley; Douglas M. and Cynthia D. Howe from Michael K. and Sherri Palackdharry

21. $1,615,000; 7018 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Kimberly Ann and Ryan Dolder from Brett and Natalie Meeks, trustees

22. $1,505,000; 2121 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington; Katherine Briggs Brownlowe and Abigail Marie Huff from Kristen H. Layer

23. $1,500,000; 150 Preston Rd., Columbus; Lynda S. Robinson from Samuel P. and Gigi P. Fried

24. $1,500,000; 2056 Waltham Rd., Upper Arlington; Kristopher D. and Meghan Collins from Cynthia S. Rhodehamel

25. $1,500,000; 4525 Bellrose Lane, Upper Arlington; Sarah E. and Andrew D. Fast from Gwen Morris

This story is from the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.