Steiner + Associates Bringing Upscale Condos to Downtown New Albany

TC Brown

If all goes as planned, downtown New Albany will be the site of high-end condominiums, priced starting at $1.5 million, that are scheduled for development later this year.

The all-flats condo development to be built at 282 Main St. is being created by Steiner + Associates, the original developer for Easton Town Center, Gateway in the University District and many other Central Ohio locations. Planned for the middle of New Albany, the development is unlike any other housing option currently available in the middle of town, says Tom Rubey, director of development for The New Albany Co.

“There is a real need and demand for housing in New Albany and a very strong demand for this product type,” Rubey says. “This is a first that will be flats, and it’s another piece to the puzzle in the village center that offers a variety of housing types.”

The project will be developed in two phases. Just steps away from the New Albany hot spots such as Starbucks, Hudson 29 and Fox in the Snow bakery, the first phase consists of eight units on three floors, with two of those units located on the top floor. Half of the building had been reserved by late summer.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the building will be ready for occupancy early next year. The second phase will include 10 units with construction planned to begin in early 2023.

These high end homes will range from 2,000 to 3,500 square feet. With price points from $1.5 to $2.3 million, the development will represent some of the most expensive housing per square foot in Central Ohio.

But there’s good reason for that, says Jane Kessler Lennox, the New Albany Realty listing agent for the condos.

“These are starting at such a high level of finish and that price is the real number,” she says. “The idea was to try to create something that doesn’t exist currently in the Columbus market.”

The high-end part is not exaggerated. The materials throughout the units will include European white oak finishes; custom, hand-made, oversize brick; quartz countertops; bathrooms featuring comfort-height toilets with bidets; heated floors; steam showers; “hidden kitchens” to hide messiness created next to open-concept kitchens; and generous outdoor spaces with motorized retractable screens and oversize, gas fireplaces.

Each unit also comes with underground, secure and private two-car garages with storage space.

“There are not many upgrades you can do to what we are proposing,” says Yaromir Steiner, the developer, founder and CEO of Steiner + Associates. “They are not designed as standard minimum products. All enhancements are already built in.”

Project developers currently face many more challenges than in previous years, including unpredicted costs, supply chain challenges and labor shortages, explains Steiner.

“What used to take nine months, now takes more than a year,” he says.

The development is expected to attract empty nesters from the area who love the community and are downsizing and seeking a simplified life, Steiner adds.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.