Journalist Alan Miller Discovers the Art of Researching Houses

Alan D. Miller

An amazing coincidence revealed itself as I researched the history of our old house in Granville: A newsman unwittingly bought a house that had been built by another newsman more than a century earlier.

Adding another layer to that newspaper history within our 152-year-old house is that for most of two years, my parlor became the office from which I piloted the The Columbus Dispatch newsroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The simple, wood-frame house was built in 1870 by a man who published the Licking Monitor, a newspaper serving Granville from 1872 to 1874.

The monthly paper was short-lived, and although its existence was noted in several databases of U.S. newspapers, I could find no copies of it online. It was one of several business ventures by George W. Evans, a man who also was involved in farming, real estate and retail. (In perhaps another coincidence, I’m involved with farming, too, and I’ll get to that later.)

I was giddy to find that the Granville Historical Society owns one copy of most editions of the Licking Monitor, which gave me a glimpse into the life and times of George Evans, his wife, Mary, and the two daughters for whom they built the house, Cora and Alline. (George’s four-page papers were recently digitized and eventually could be available online.)

My family and I learned so much during this deep dive into the history of our four walls. While the research was tedious at times, it was a fascinating adventure and learning experience.

Tips on Where to Begin

When you dig into the history of your home or another property, it starts with a title search. A deed, or title, is filed with the county for every property transfer. After reviewing the deeds, and learning who owned the property, we then searched for details about the people whose names appeared on the deeds.

The older the house, the quicker you understand that your house really isn’t your house until you leave it. That’s what we learned in buying the Granville house, which we moved into 30 years ago.

“Oh, you’re in the Owen house,” we heard over and over again as we described our house, located in an old section of Granville.

Members of the Owen family had lived there for more than 70 years before we came along. Since then there has been a turnover in ownership of every other house on our block—some multiple times. We’re the old-timers in the neighborhood but still relative newcomers in the 217-year-old Licking County village.

The Owen family has visited occasionally, and we have welcomed them because we appreciate their history and that their family shepherded the house through a long stretch of time so that we could enjoy it now.

Talk to Previous Owners, Neighbors

We talked with neighbors even before we signed contracts on our Granville house and our first home in Newark. We spotted our first house when we lived next door in an upstairs apartment for a year before we bought the brick Italianate home across the alley. We had admired it from our perch in our second-floor apartment, and we got to know Faye, the elderly owner, while helping her occasionally with her chores.

She was a kindly woman who had never married, and when she went to live in a nursing home, her siblings and our neighbors encouraged us to buy her home. As much as we loved the house, with its foot-thick brick walls, arched windows and 11-foot ceilings, we were 25 and 26 years old. We were scared out of our minds about taking on a loan and the responsibility for a house built in 1876—one in need of a lot of work. We did it, though, and we learned a lot.

When we purchased the Granville house, many of the neighbors had been residents of the neighborhood for years—some their entire lives—and they had many memories of the previous owners and life on our street.

If it is possible, sometime before closing on a house, ask the sellers about their time there and about their family. If you can swing it, spend an hour or so with them, getting to know them and what they know about the property. That might sound awkward to people who aren’t journalists, or naturally outgoing, but you’d be surprised at how many people will be flattered that you cared enough to ask.

In the case of our Granville house, which we bought 30 years ago in August, it was being sold by the daughter of the previous owners as part of their estate. She had grown up in this house, as had her mother, and she was happy to see a young family moving in—my wife, our three daughters and me. Our oldest was 5 at the time, headed into kindergarten, and we had 2-year-old twins.

The seller graciously shared some of her family history—three generations in this house over 75 years—and a photo of the house from the early 1900s, which gave us glimpses into a few changes that had been made to the front, mainly a new porch. She also provided names of former owners, which was critical when the day came recently that I had time to visit the Licking County Recorder's Office. This is the place where a researcher can pinpoint ownership details from past sales.

One Source Leads to Another

I’ve been writing the Old House column about historic preservation and old home maintenance for The Dispatch home section for more than three decades. Thirty years ago, after I wrote about the history of our Granville house, a relative of the Evans family contacted me and connected me with George W. Evans’ granddaughter, who also happened to be Granville historian and author Minnie Hite Moody.

I visited Moody at her home on the east side of Granville—where she grew up living with her grandfather, the newspaper publisher George Evans, and near her aunts, Cora and Alline. She occasionally mentioned them in local history columns she wrote for the Granville Sentinel newspaper.

In newspaper columns from 1964 and 1970, I read that Granville had 10 newspapers before 1880. Moody’s grandpa Evans also edited a literary newspaper called The Wanderer, which was established in 1815, and The Family Monthly, established in 1875, perhaps after the demise of the Licking Monitor. (I now need to look for copies of those papers.)

Thirty years ago, Moody was so taken with the fact that I was living in a house built by her grandfather that she gave me original photos of her grandmother, Mary, who bought the lot on which the house was built, and her aunt Cora, who was a local teacher. Their portraits have adorned our staircase collection of family photos ever since.

Read Public Records

County auditors and recorders keep a wealth of information, a good bit of which is available online. All of it is open to the public and free to access. (Asking for copies of records generally comes with a small fee. State law allows public agencies to charge for the actual cost of the copy, typically a quarter a page or less, but no additional fees.)

Auditors keep a lot of details related to property taxes, so their records often include the year a house was built, its current appraised value, who currently owns the property, how much they pay in taxes, drawings of the footprint of the property, generally what rooms are on each floor, and at least one photograph of the property. (Some sites include both a street view and an aerial view—both of which are typically available in a Google search of the address.)

Beware that some online information is not entirely accurate. For example, when some public offices digitized records to put them online, they hit some glitches—especially with older records. In Franklin County, for example, some properties listed in auditor’s records as being built in 1800 or 1810 were built much later. One look at the houses on those properties makes that clear. That’s why it’s important to triangulate your research. If the house looks like every other house on the block—all of which were built around the same time in the early 1900s, you should be suspicious about an “1800” construction date on the record.

Other public records can be used to verify those findings, and typically require a visit to local county offices. Check out actual deeds and plat maps in the recorder’s office. More maps are available in the county engineer’s office. Most of these offices now also have online sites, providing online access to some records, but not all of them.

Researching the Family Farm

I’ve also been working on another big research project: the history of our Holmes County family farm. In the case of the farm in northeastern Ohio’s Amish country, the land has been passed from generation to generation for more than 200 years. That’s pretty rare, as is demonstrated by the state’s Historic Family Farms Program, which celebrates the importance of working farms in Ohio during the past two centuries.

We thought we knew a lot about the stewards who came before us at the farm, but we learned this year in doing research to apply for the Historic Family Farms Program that we knew less than we thought, and we had some of the history wrong.

With a name like Miller, it shouldn’t be a surprise that my family has Amish heritage in our background. But it actually was a surprise to learn that the first two owners of our family farm were Amish.

We know this because they are buried in an Amish cemetery on the farm adjacent to our farm—land they also once owned before pieces were parceled out to later generations of the family. And despite our family’s longtime ownership of the farm, we learned these details about our ancestors just this year while tracing the genealogy of our 67 acres near Walnut Creek.

That’s the reason I was at the Holmes County courthouse early this past summer.

Whether your house is five or 205 years old, it has a history. If you didn’t build it, chances are pretty good that you don’t know a lot about its history beyond what you read in the dry-toast, legal mumbo jumbo in the deed.

Reading a deed can be a bit like reading a foreign language until you do it for a few hours. After a while, the legalistic terminology becomes more familiar and easier to digest. My experience has been that clerks in these offices are very patient and helpful. Holmes County Recorder Anita Hall endured at least three of my visits to her office in Millersburg this year while I was researching our farm, and she graciously helped me find my way around her office.

“The majority of our work here is property searches for current transfers,” she says. “Maybe 5 percent is for genealogy.

“It’s really interesting­—like putting together a puzzle,” she adds.

Hall advises that having names of previous owners in hand prior to visiting her office is helpful, as is having a clear description of the property. She also advises giving yourself plenty of time. “Don’t come in at 3 p.m. and expect to have it all done by closing time,” she says.

Historically, some counties did a better job than others linking current deeds to those filed before them for the same property. Holmes County didn’t do that as much as some others do. Thus, when searching deeds in that county, I spent hours poring over indexes looking for references to the description of our farm property.

Because I was searching for the farm’s earliest owner within my family, I worked backward from more current names. The earliest name I knew was my great-great grandfather C.J. Miller. Once my research was completed, I learned that the farm came to us through his wife, Lizzie Shrock, whose mother and father, Abraham and Mary, had owned the land. C.J. and Lizzie bought the land from her mother in 1902.

Still, the search was not over. In a county where there are hundreds of Millers and Shrocks, I hit a muddy middle and wasn’t sure where to turn. So, I went to the beginning. Searching for sales of that land by the United States, I hit gold. In a deed signed by President James Madison in 1812, the U.S. government sold the land to David Shrock of Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

I haven’t yet determined whether he is an ancestor of mine, and there is no evidence that he ever set foot on the Ohio land. But two years later, he sold it to my five-times great-grandfather, John Shrock. John also was living in Pennsylvania at the time but moved to the property in 1815, according to family history. He lived there with his son John Shrock Jr. and John Jr.’s family. John Shrock Sr. sold it to John Jr. in 1833.

Both of the men and their wives are buried on the farm next door, which was part of their original purchase. (We know this because of a book containing inventories and diagrams of Amish cemeteries compiled in the 1970s.)

That 1833 sale of our farmland revealed the link my research needed. Apparently, that deed had been lost, and a replacement for it was issued and recorded nearly a century later in 1934. (This was one of several roadblocks that took a lot of sleuthing to work through.)

Back in Granville

I hit a similar snag in researching our Granville house, which changed hands many times between the original owners and the Owen family. One of those came during a sheriff’s sale. The deed from that sale did not include a reference to a previous deed.

With the trail seemingly cold, I retraced my steps and reread more recent deeds. Finally, I discovered enough information in the property descriptions to leapfrog over the sheriff’s deficient recording to find the previous owners.

By this point, I had browsed through 15 to 20 big, heavy ledgers that hold the deeds in a county office. (If you have an opportunity to do such research, you may find that the beautiful, handwritten records from the 1800s are fascinating.)

Deeds won’t tell exactly when a house was built, because they show ownership of property that may or may not contain buildings. The deeds don’t usually speak about buildings. But the sale price can be an indicator of when a building arrived on the site.

I traced the property back before the 1830s. In 1869, Mary Evans paid $100 for the property as a gift to two of her daughters, according to the deed. (That was actually written into the deed, which is a rare and amazing detail.) In 1884, Mary ‘s daughters, Alline and Cora Evans, sold the property for $900.

This isn’t scientific, but based on those sale prices, I surmised that an $800 house was built before the daughters sold the property in 1884. Using other sourcesto triangulate a construction date, we know from a historical atlas of Licking County published in 1875 that the house was on this property at that time, and the property was labeled “G.E.,” for George Evans.

Stewarding Your House

All of this research illustrates that no one really owns a house. We live in them, hopefully enjoy them, maintain or upgrade them and eventually sell them to another caretaker.

Often, the next caretaker is a complete stranger, as were the stewards who came before them. Sometimes, the same family hands off property from one generation to the next, so the owners know at least a little something about previous residents.

We’ve experienced both of those scenarios in our time caring for two old houses and the family farm, and it is natural to wonder: Who were the people who came before us? What were they like? What did they do for a living? What was life like for them in this place? Why did they add this door, take away that window or cover beautiful oak woodwork with dark, laminated paneling? (Not judging, just wondering.) And whose children’s names are marked on a basement door chronicling their growth in this house?

Sources for Researching Homeowners

Below are some resources for researching the people who built or lived in your old house:

Google: Once you have names of former residents, plug names into Google and include, if possible, a general location. If you find information this way, you might be lucky.

Familysearch.org: This online source is a free version of Ancestry.com. My friends at the Granville Historical Society pointed me to this resource.

Local libraries: Many have collections of local history books, some of which are digitized. The Columbus Metropolitan Library has an amazing Local History and Genealogy section in its collection, much of it available online. And the staff supporting this section is among the most kind and generous I have encountered. They seem to love the adventure of sleuthing for details about people and properties in Central Ohio.

Among the helpful resources at local libraries are old city directories, which list names, addresses, phone numbers and other details about residents, including occupations in some cases. In Central Ohio, another resource is the keyword searchable archive of The Columbus Dispatch, which is available from this page (columbuslibrary.org/research/topics/local-history) to anyone with a Columbus Metropolitan Library card.

Local historical societies and museums: The more I talked about the people who built my house, the more Granville Historical Society researcher Janet Procida’s face lit up. She is a descendant of the Evans family and had already researched this history. It was like hitting the lottery. She and archivist Theresa Overholser were godsends. In Columbus, Columbus Landmarks is a great resource and advocate for preservation.

County engineer’s office: The engineer’s office typically has a collection of historical maps that can help pinpoint when a building was constructed. Here’s an example from the Franklin County Engineer’s Office: franklincountyengineer.org/historical-maps-and-information.

Sanborn Fire Insurance maps: These maps are available online from various sources, including Kent State University and the Library of Congress. Sanborn produced 40,000 detailed maps of Ohio cities drawn between 1882 and 1962. The maps provide detailed drawings of properties in larger cities and villages, and their purpose was to show the location and components of buildings for insurers. (We can see from these maps, for example, that a back porch was added to our house between 1905 and 1913.)

Ohio Historic Preservation Office: This office has an extensive collection of surveys and research into the history of neighborhoods across the state, many of which were prepared in nominating properties to the National Register of Historic Places, which also is a good resource for those who happen to live in a designated property. The Historic Preservation Office also provides resources and conducts workshops with tips on how to preserve your old building and its historic character.

Columbus Historic Preservation Office: This office and its website (columbus.gov/planning/hpdra) can help direct Columbus residents to contacts and information about historic preservation in the city’s neighborhoods. The oldest neighborhoods have well-established associations with their own resources for historic preservation and research. Links to those resources are available from the city preservation office site.

Helpful Books

Do an online search for your community, and you’re likely to find local history books that could be helpful. Many of them are available at your local library.

Among my favorite books are historical atlases that were popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They typically include detailed maps of cities and villages and include information about people, businesses and houses. They aren’t comprehensive, but they can provide details, such as the fact that great-great grandpa Christian “C.J.” Miller was a “farmer, grain and stock raiser,” as was his father-in-law, Abraham “Abram” Shrock, and that both of them were living on the same township lot in 1875. That was valuable information in triangulating ownership and family history on the land. Here’s a source for such atlases: historicmapworks.com/Atlas/US/9814/Franklin+County+and+Columbus+1872/

Also high on my favorites list is a book of more than 800 pages called “A Field Guide to American Houses,” by Virginia McAlester (It’s about $32 in paperback, much less for used, earlier versions, or free for a couple of weeks from the public library). This book is loaded with pictures and drawings that will help you determine architectural style.

Knowing the architectural style of your house can be very helpful because you may then proudly brag to your friends that you own a Richardson Romanesque, a French Eclectic or a National house. They will be dazzled, no doubt. More important, knowing the style can help determine the age of the house. Queen Anne style, the classic Victorian-era design characterized by high gabled roofs and fancy woodwork, was popular from about 1880 to about 1910, according to the field book.

That does not mean, however, that all homes built in those three decades were Queen Anne. The “Shingle,” “Stick,” “Second Empire” and plenty of other styles show up during the same time period. And for that matter, with renewed interest in Victorian styles, many of the identifying features of the old styles are showing up in some custom houses being built in the Columbus area now.

We think our Granville house is “Folk Victorian,” which was popular from 1870 to 1910, according to the book. But that is far from pinpointing a building date, and that is why we spent hours at the courthouse, library and historical society.

Alan D. Miller teaches journalism at Denison University. His Old House Handyman columns appear monthly in The Columbus Dispatch At Home section. Email him at youroldhouse1@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @amiller78.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.