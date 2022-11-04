Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for July 2022

Columbus Monthly

Listings were gathered from county auditors’ offices in the Central Ohio area, including Franklin County and parts of other surrounding counties, for July 1-31, 2022.

1. $3,200,000; 8965 Dublin Rd., Powell; Jacqueline Mahan and Cassandra Corum from Jenica and Alston Williamson

2. $2,250,000; 7080 Palmer Ct., Dublin; Steven H. and Shelly K. Baird from Julie A. Nocco, trustee

3. $2,000,000; 10472 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Susanna Zhu and Anthony Yap from Annlea C. Rumfola, trustee

4. $2,000,000; 7263 Waterston, New Albany; Michael A. and Christine A. Rupp from Susan C. Cain and Kevin Waters, trustees

5. $1,770,000; 2127 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; Donna and Lewis Shore from Brett A. and Mark E.R. Letestu

6. $1,750,000; 4895 Yantis Dr., New Albany; Michael and Suzanne Tempelhof from Jeffery and Lisa Mitchell

7. $1,625,000; 7271 Landon Lane, New Albany; Debra K. Oien from Aaron S. Carroll and Katherine Carroll

8. $1,601,899; 6890 Temperance Point Place, Westerville; Eileen J. and Ryan Lash from Eugene and Sally H. Mealey

9. $1,560,000; 4381 Antmon Round, New Albany; Demetrios and Jaime Georgacopoulos from Jeffrey H. Peters

10. $1,500,000; 7780 Cromwell End, New Albany; Matthew Philip and Caitlin Rayle Gauss from Nathan E. and Tonya M. Fisher

11. $1,500,000; 10558 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Samara Lynn Potter and Adam Sutton from David B. and Kathryn Fischer

12. $1,500,000; 2620 Abington Rd., Upper Arlington; Cristiane Mayumi Ueno and Guilherme Norman Leal Veiga Da Rocha from Jill C. Doody

13. $1,500,000; 7020 Scioto Rd., Dublin; Kyle R. and Gina H. Kantner from Michael & Mary Kennedy

14. $1,499,000; 5330 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Donald Spicer and Ann M., trustees, from John R. and Janene R. Metzger

15. $1,495,000; 355 Fairway Circle, Whitehall; George Fackler from John Joseph and Nancy Cardenas

16. $1,450,000; 1619 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware; Adam and Mikaela Uhlman from Romanelli and Hughes Building Co.

17. $1,450,000; 1399 Brookwood Rd., Columbus; Maxx Blank and Liraz Penzoh from Eric A. and Sarah J. Atkinson

18. $1,380,000; 5894 Evelyton Rd., New Albany; Sarah and Andy Mullendore from Susan Claire Rodgers and Spencer Mark Doyle

19. $1,375,000; 6390 Merchant Rd., Delaware; Mark Hummer Laufersweiler and Ann Laufersweiler from Carrie E. Perini

20. $1,362,500; 7699 Roxton Ct., New Albany; James and Heather Nau from Andrew J. and Elizabeth Buck

21. $1,335,000; 7537 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Alexander Rouse, trustee, and Martha Rouse from David and Kelly Perry Vaziri

22. $1,325,000; 102 Parkview Ave., Bexley; Jonathan and Ashley Lipps from Jennifer S. and William R. McMaster

23. $1,250,000; 144 Drexel Ave., Bexley; William R. and Jennifer Sanford McMaster, trustees, from Ruth Sudai

24. $1,250,000; 7276 Wilton Chase, Dublin; John Michael and Lorie Strange from Christopher F. and Susan Lanctot

25. $1,250,000; 2596 Andover Rd., Upper Arlington; Stephen P. and Sally A. Geraghty from Kyle D. Butts

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.