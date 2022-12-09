Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for August 2022

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditors’ offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties.

1. $2,900,000; 6880 Chiswick Ct., New Albany; Michael C. and Tara Ann O’Brien Wu from Katherine A. Mabe, trustee

2. $2,750,000; 3989 Stannage Pass, New Albany; Jonathan Joel Runion and Samantha Palmer from Gregory J. and Holly E. Cush

3. $2,700,000; 7 New Albany Farms, New Albany; Richard M. Seils Jr., trustee, from Amy E. Hauk

4. $1,900,000; 2600 Deseret Dr., Powell; Stacy Michelle Swinsinski from Patrick J. and Shelley R. Eckhert

5. $1,841,100; 4130 Daventry Rd., Upper Arlington; Erik Gudbranson from George A. Bavelis

6. $1,825,000; 4181 Kenny Rd., Upper Arlington; Bruce Allen Carter and David Allen Jenkins from Daniel and Monique Sierzputowski

7. $1,708,000; 7202 Biddick, New Albany; Zachary Werenski from Lukas Peter and Kara Marie Szot

8. $1,650,000; 1814 Roxbury Rd., Upper Arlington; Charles H. and Anne French, trustees, from Brian A. and Natalie R. Boe

9. $1,625,000; 250 W. Spring St., Unit 205, Columbus; 250 W. Spring St. #1017 LLC from Eva Morrow

10. $1,595,000; 17 Parkview Ave., Bexley; Malinda L. Susalla and Laurian M. Dean from Patricia R. Hatler and Howard A. Coffin

11. $1,595,000; 4532 Hull Farm Ln., Upper Arlington; Audrey J. and Brett W. Sleesman from Byron T. and Stacy S. Henry

12. $1,494,000; 3818 Purdey Ct., New Albany; Katherine Cohen and Patrick Williams from Meyer J. and Beverly J. Benzakein

13. $1,426,699; 250 Eastcleft Dr., Upper Arlington; Eric A. and Kathryn Singer from The Tuckerman Home Group

14. $1,400,000; 6960 Clivdon Mews, New Albany; Peter and Karen Ann Constant from Candice M. Nowinski

15. $1,375,000; 992 Jaeger St., Columbus; Patricia M. Ziegler from Melinda M. Sadar

16. 1,320,000; 4280 Abbey Chase Ct., Hilliard; Hind Almiqdad from Chuck and Josephine Strickler

17. $1,305,00; 2627 Haverford Rd., Upper Arlington; Michael Edwards Building & Design Inc. from Patricia W. Kozersky, trustee

18. $1,275,000; 291 Beck St., Columbus; Byron T. and Stacy S. Henry from Irving G. III and Celia A. Latz

19. $1,252,700; 2777 S. Dorchester Rd., Upper Arlington; Erik Evans from Hope L. Buergenthal

20. $1,225,000; 2389 Bryden Rd., Bexley; Pietro Mazzoni, trustee, and Toni S. Pearson from Carolyn Koetje

21. $1,200,000; 7275 Clark State Rd., Blacklick; Chad Schellenger and Jennifer Glonek from Greg and Elizabeth Knoob

22. $1,150,000; 1170 Lincoln Rd., Grandview; Tricia and Matthew S. Cunningham from Alexandria P. Konstantinos and Courtney J. Miller

23. $1,100,000; 3895 Fairlington Dr., Upper Arlington; Michelle A. Wedemeyer from Jon M. and Kristie E. Kramer

24. $1,100,000; 7540 Alpath Rd., New Albany; Christopher and Julie Carter from Katherine Cohen and Patrick Williams

25. $1,075,000; 2115 Waltham Rd., Upper Arlington; Evan and Emily Jackson from Steven and Deborah Rogers

This story is from the November 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.