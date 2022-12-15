Glad Tidings: An Interior Designer Mixes Old and New Elements for a Holiday Table Setting

Sherry Beck Paprocki

A tabletop setting for the holidays should be a mix of the old and the new, according to interior designer Lisa Panitz, who had a long career with Ralph Lauren before launching her own business. Here, the New Albany resident adorns her dining room table with all the shades of a merry holiday season. You can find the same, or similar items, from these retailers.

Floral arrangement from Iron & Ivy Events on Facebook, price depending on size; Tartan plates, $11.99 (Set of 4) at Target; Hurricane lanterns, homeowner’s own from Ralph Lauren; Crystal glasses, homeowner’s own from Ralph Lauren; Napkin rings, find similar rings at Crate & Barrel, $5.95 each; Napkins, homeowner’s own from Chilewich; Blue and white plates, homeowner’s own from Ralph Lauren; Tortoise cups shown with white carnations, $27.95 (set of 4) at Pottery Barn; and Wine bottle coaster, $19.50 at Pottery Barn.

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.