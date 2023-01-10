2022 Spring, Summer Home Sales Show a Strong Luxury Real Estate Market

TC Brown

By the end of summer, home prices in Columbus were up 4 percent compared to last year. Even though the top sales in the region continue to skyrocket, the median range of all houses sold is $260,000, according to statistics from Redfin. The luxury real estate market remains healthy as is evident from a sampling of purchases in the latter half of 2022 listed below.

May

Brian Schottenstein, president of Schottenstein Real Estate Group, paid nearly $2.7 million for a two-story home of nearly 11,000 square feet in Bexley. Built in 1920, the Colonial-style house has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-baths and four fireplaces, sitting on more than an acre of property. On Oct. 31, Schottenstein listed the property for sale for $3.25 million. The Columbus Dispatch reported that he’d purchased the former home of NBA star and Olympian Michael Redd in New Albany.

June

David H. Brown, a urologist at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, and Virginia Brown purchased a new house of nearly 6,000 square feet in Dublin for $2.2 million located on the course of Muirfield Village Golf Club. The home, with floor-to-ceiling windows, includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a half-bath, four fireplaces, a great room, a study, a loft, a recreation room, a wine cellar and a Scotch room.

July

Jacqueline Mahan, founder and CEO of the Awesome Co., and Cassandra Corum paid $3.2 million for a home of nearly 9,000 square feet in Dublin situated on almost 9 acres. The house, built in 1988, has a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen, five full bathrooms, a half-bath and four bedrooms, with an open staircase leading to two en suite bedrooms. The owner’s suite has cathedral ceilings and a private patio overlooking water.

Christine A. Rupp, chief customer officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co., and Michael Rupp purchased a home of more than 7,000 square feet in New Albany for $2 million. The home, built in 2005, features a swimming pool, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen and a patio. Inside are five bedrooms, six full baths and two half-baths, a great room, a den, six fireplaces and an updated carriage suite apartment.

August

Michael C. Wu, chief legal officer for Bath & Body Works, and Tara Ann O’Brien paid $2.9 million for a 7,000-square-foot home in New Albany built in 2008. The two-story house in the New Albany Country Club Communities is a golf course lot with an English garden. It includes five bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths, a den, a family room, a custom bar, two wine cellars and two covered porches with multiple dining areas.

Erik Gudbranson, a Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman, paid nearly $1.9 million for a home of more than 6,000 square feet in Upper Arlington.

Zachary Werenski, another Blue Jackets defenseman, bought a house of nearly 7,000 square feet in a New Albany cul-de-sac for $1.7 million. The property includes a large carriage house suite over the garage with a second home-based office.

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.