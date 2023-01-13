Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for September 2022

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties, for Sept. 1-30, 2022

1. $2,825,000; 386 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; John A. Rothschild and Natalie M. DiSabato from Randall S. Arndt, trustee

2. $2,600,000; 2444 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; Bradley J. Beach from Deborah J. Hofmann, trustee

3. $2,475,000; 1 Miranova Pl., Unit 2425, Columbus; Patrik Laine from Avi Zisman, trustee

4. $2,100,000; 7779 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Courtney Fitzpatrick Allevato and Jason S. Allevato from 7779 Lambton Park Road LLC

5. $1,595,000; 434 N. Columbia Ave., Bexley; Katie Steiner Rotenberg and Shaun Avrum Rotenberg from Haley and Alexander Palese

6. $1,550,00; 2457 Kensington Dr., Upper Arlington; Lauren and John Michael Alexander from Gold Poodle LLC

7. $1,500,000; 105 N. Riverview St. Unit 216, Dublin; Molly J. Thomas, trustee, from L. Scott Spencer, trustee

8. $1,416,783; 1150 Millwood Ct., Upper Arlington; Edgar and Christina Mendieta from Andrew F. and Megan L. Losinske

9. $1,415,530; 1608 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware; Susan Cider from Bob Webb Liberty Bluff LLC

10. $1,380,000; 2400 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington; Mandi and Doug Vonderhaar from John R. Trydahl

11. $1,345,000; 4952 Pesaro Way, Dublin; William C. and Elizabeth M. Watts, trustees, from Joni L. Spitzer and Gregory S. Nelson

12. $1,275,000; 313 Jackson St., Columbus; Natalie A. Haper from George L. and Pamela J. Thomas

13. $1,265,000; 4225 Gunston Hall, New Albany; Dennis Jay Goldman from Jessica Goldman King and Timothy King

14. $1,250,000; 2109 Oakmount Rd., Upper Arlington; King Bailey LLC from Oliver Bjorkstrand

15. $1,209,121; 8713 Birgham Ct. S, Dublin; 8713 Birgham Ct. LLC from Anne F. Gentry

16. $1,195,000; 3040 River Thames St., Columbus; Keith H. and Julie A. Brooks, trustee, from Donna M. and Gregory A. Lindberg

17. $1,182,000; 630 Woods Hollow Ln., Powell; Elora and Corey John Hilmas from Jimmy J. Beck and Joseph Bruscato

18. $1,152,500; 2636 Sandover Rd., Upper Arlington; Richard Clayton Davis and Sara Michelle Davis from Tiffany A. and Derek S. Meyer

19. $1,125,680; 1645 Eagle Glen Dr., Blacklick; Jacqueline and Michael Christopher Grimm from Virginia E. Favazzo

20. $1,100,000; 4017 E. Chelsea Green, New Albany; Simin Goedeking from Pamela R. Sharfin

21. $1,100,000; 215 S. Drexel Ave., Bexley; Seamus and Kelsey Jackson from Katie S. Rotenberg

22. $1,050,000; 1580 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington; Kyle and Sarah Olson from Jack F. Olson

23. $1,000,000; 1544 Shale Run Dr., Delaware; Gurtej Singh from Brian Neal Dapp and Kristy Jane Lawson

24. $990,000; 1010 Jaeger St., Columbus; Vijay Kudithipudi from Frances K. Huebner

25. $980,000; 4023 Bickley Pl., Upper Arlington; Bryan J. and Leanne N. Epling from Kimberly Dygert

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.