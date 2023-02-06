Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for October 2022

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Oct. 1-31, 2022.

1. $4,500,000; 5000 Deer Run Dr., Dublin; Kathleen M. Bainbridge, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC

2. $2,400,000; 1711 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell; Jace S. Stickdorn and Vicki Lee Eickelberger from David A. and Brenda J. Frecka, trustees

3. $2,240,000; 2252 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Jennifer and Kevin Schoedinger from Capital Trading Co., trustee

4. $2,125,000; 95 N. Riverview St., Unit 611, Dublin; Thomas H. Mallory Jr., trustee, from Michael and Linda Huhn

5. $2,096,727; 3955 Ebrington Rd., New Albany; Mark and Nicole Stetson from Joss Construction Group LLC

6. $1,975,000; 1985 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; James E. Brooks Jr. from Periclis V. and Linda S. Pericleous

7. $1,885,000; 7593 Fenway Rd., New Albany; Erin C. and David J. Fallon from Jeffrey J. Eaton and Kristen S. Paradis

8. $1,850,000; 4545 North Gate, New Albany; Thomas J. and Barbara J. Piehowicz, trustees, from Kevin and Robin Hake

9. $1,780,000; 5480 Dublin Rd., Dublin; Nhan T. and Hien M. Luu from Lewis D. and Donna J. Shore

10. $1,597,795; 2981 Leeds Rd., Upper Arlington; Sarah and Brendan Anthony from Tuckerman Home Group Inc.

11. $1,525,000; 1760 Upper Chelsea Rd., Upper Arlington; Philip and Charlotte Larger from Glenn A. Johnson and Julia R. White

12. $1,520,000; 8298 Harlem Rd., Westerville; Michael E. Scherl and Jackie L. Savel from Martha and James Farrell Frye

13. $1,420,000; 1736 White Oak Dr., Delaware; John A. and Sharon C. McNab from Taylor Roof Klinger

14. $1,355,000; 7938 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin; Mark Allen Robinson II and Katherine Penna from Matthew R. and Stacy M. Hartman

15. $1,325,000; 4260 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Jeremy Jones from Philip and Deneen Sisia

16. $1,250,000; 1243 Neil Ave., Columbus; Jay M. and Melissa Anderson from Paul D. Hixon and Robert Dean

17. $1,200,000; 1833 Lake Shore Dr., Columbus; John R. Herbert from Alan J. Block, trustee

18. $1,160,000; 12986 N. Old 3C Highway, Sunbury; Michael S. Grenke from Paul S. and Elisabeth Rosen

19. $1,115,000; 4578 Speranza Loop, Galena; Adam J. and Tabitha R. Pusateri from A&R Restaurant Holdings LLC

20. $1,100,000; 851 Neil Ave., Columbus; Laurel Investments LLC from Ben Cowley

21. $1,100,000; 7757 Bridlespur Lane, Delaware; Jessica Rian Fischer and Robert Moyer from David and Allyson Dusza Co., trustees

22. $1,090,000; 3901 Tarrington Lane, Upper Arlington; Kelvin Lim-Sum Chan and Yiting Liu from Jeremy and Jane H. Jones

23. $1,075,000; 2507 Dauer Court, Powell; Aaron Scott Brown and Lauren Brown from Jodi L. Scherner

24. $985,000; 481 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Thomas W. Cory and Bridget T. Hermann from Daniel A. and Samantha W. Sharpe, trustees

25. $949,000; 1865 Baldridge Rd., Upper Arlington; Stephanie A. and Connor M. McGrath from Kevin D. and Jennifer Schoedinger

This story is from the January 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.