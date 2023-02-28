Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for November 2022
Check out the highest-price housing market deals that closed in the month.
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Nov. 1-31, 2022.
1. $3,950,000; 2700 Crafton Pk., Columbus; JTLC Enterprises LLC from 2700 Crafton Park LLC
2. $2,800,000; 147 E. Deshler Ave., Columbus; Carol and Theodore Manley from Christopher J. and Lisa M. Barton
3. $2,500,000; 4077 Beech Rd. NW, Johnstown; MBJ Holdings from Tracy G. Spencer
4. $1,800,000; 4117 Beech Rd. NW, Johnstown; MBJ Holdings from Larry Criner
5. $1,700,000; 2516 Tremont Rd., Columbus; Alyssa and Thomas Litzinger from Brett A. and Julie N. Gruss
6. $1,700,000; 4219 Beech Rd. NW, Johnstown; MBJ Holdings LLC from James S. Thomson
7. $1,526,000; 5490 Ashford Rd., Dublin; Susan Cider from Ron Mercer
8. $1,486,000; 1755 Riverstone Dr., Delaware; 1755 Riverstone LLC from Seale Moorer Jr.
9. $1,475,000; 982 Jaeger St., Columbus; Jeffrey and Lisa Kapp from Thomas J. Grote and Richard B. Neal Jr.
10. $1,368,300; 2063 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; Petrichor Lane LLC from Mark and Stephanie W. Bernhardt
11. $1,365,000; 2611 Clarion Ct., Upper Arlington; Kimberly P. and Scott W. Williams from Dayna Baird and Tommy Joe Payne II
12. $1,360,000; 9358 Highbury Ct., Powell; Cheryl Heather Jane and Renato Lim from Carol Ann and John V. Dauria
13. $1,350,480; 7727 Sudbrook Sq., New Albany; Kelly and Peyman Salehi, trustees, from William T. Conrad II and Anahi M. Ortiz
14. $1,345,000; 1127 Highland Dr., Upper Arlington; David and Julie Wright from Tuckerman Home Group Inc.
15. $1,325,000; 6106 W. Quin Abbey Ct., Dublin; Jonathan Brown and Polina Shindiapina from Megan and Troy Schaffernocker
16. $1,300,000; 4945 Yantis Dr., New Albany; Jelena Gazivoda and Slavisa Milenkovic from Ann M. and Frank D. Korth
17. $1,275,000; 7924 Cook Rd., Plain City; Rick Finsterbusch from Mary Beth and Robert J. Comfort, trustees
18. $1,250,000; 134 Stone Valley Dr., Granville; Jacoby L. and Lindsey L. Boren from David A. Kapp, trustee
19. $1,236,750; 9479 Wilbrook Dr., Powell; The Al Czervik Trust from Romanelli and Hughes Building Co.
20. $1,177,000; 8988 Filiz Ln., Powell; Sara and Steven Schairbaum from Dawn M. and Ronald M. Austin
21. $1,155,420; 9332 Waterford Dr., Powell; David M. and Sharmila Bettes from Romanelli and Hughes Building Co.
22. $1,155,000; 1515 Essex Rd., Upper Arlington; Jenna and Timothy Matthew Maly from Elizabeth J. Flower, trustee
23. $1,100,000; 1870 Lake Shore Dr., Columbus; Martha F. Bullock, trustee, from Ann B. Larger, trustee
24. $1,091,235; 6233 Courtyard Ridge Rd., Dublin; Cathie A. and John W. McFadden from Epcon Riverside LLC
25. $1,080,000; 1181 Millcreek Ln., Upper Arlington; Christine Rideout and Jeremy J. Schirra from Amanda B. Reed
This story is from the February 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.