10 Spring Fashion Essentials from the Runway and Columbus-Area Boutiques

Ann Ricker

With spring beginning, it’s time to think about what is ahead … sartorially speaking, that is. To make it easy, we’ve gathered 10 of the most wearable trends to add to your shopping list—looks straight off the runway and from Central Ohio boutiques that will easily translate into your everyday wardrobe.

Check out the photo gallery to see what’s hot in neo-minimalism, soft tailoring, color (hint: acid green is trending), baggy jeans, high-octane sequins, maxi skirts, distressing/frayed accents, statement shirts, luxe leather and draped jersey.

This story is from the April 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.