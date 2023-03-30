Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for December 2022

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Dec. 1-31, 2022.

1. $2,250,000; 2 Albery Loop, New Albany; Jaquelyn Leah Bitler and Matthew G. Walker from Ronald and Terri Greenbaum

2. $1,889,000; 1100 Brookhouse Lane, Gahanna; Green Code Ventures LLC from Lisa M. and Stephen M. Haffer

3. $1,800,000; 6987 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Brian Michael and Jenna Sue Thompson from HLNA LLC

4. $1,735,000; 2791 Colts Neck Rd., Blacklick; Michael D. Bonasera, trustee, from Mark C. and Tulin C. Preston

5. $1,600,000; 2723 Leeds Rd., Upper Arlington; Dawn and Michael B. Hofherr from Reza H. Heshmati and Ida Aghdas Mirzaie

6. $1,500,000; 7341 Hollow Rd., Pataskala; John H. Dugan from Jim and Terry Wade

7. $1,450,000; 1727 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware; Achea and Michael Redd from Jamie and Timothy Patrick Farrel

8. $1,349,000; 4969 Pesaro Way, Dublin; Douglas and Toni M. Thress from Janet S. Donley, trustee

9. $1,300,000; 1058 S. Jaeger St., Columbus; Michael S. and Stephanie R. Haney from William Mathieu Cheramie and Kristine Mckenzie Dykema

10. $1,225,000; 2381 Onandaga Dr., Upper Arlington; Michael Edwards Building & Design Inc. from Nancy M. Donaldson, trustee

11. $1,175,000; 109 Lake Bluff Dr., Columbus; Andy Ben and Lea Joy Gilbert from Elizabeth C. Eberbach, trustee

12. $1,150,927; 1945 Scenic Bluff Ct., Delaware; Eric Adam and Jennifer Lynn Long from Romanelli & Hughes Building Co.

13. $1,150,000; 6601 Busey Place NW, Pickerington; Kevin Cameron and Jessica Helton from Victor K. Dinardo

14. $1,100,000; 4340 E. Manor Ct., Dublin; Valerie and Yonatan Abramovich from Suguneswaran S. Suguness

15. $1,079,295; 11017 Duncan Plains Rd., Johnstown; Licking Rural Electrification Inc. from Jo Ellen Rhodeback and Theresa K. Wilson

16. $1,050,000; 7028 Corazon Dr., Dublin; Yedatore Kushals and Karthik Srinivasan from Curt and Martha Misko

17. $995,000; 7028 Calabria Ct., Dublin; Sherri and Todd Carbo from Cristina and Scott Miller

18. $988,313; 5641 Maple Dr., Lewis Center; Jonathan and Marcia S. Levy from 3 Pillar Homes LLC

19. $975,000; 8558 Liberty Rd., Powell; Ambrish and Jalpa Patel from Jennifer Berry

20. $970,000; 1599 Oxbow Dr., Blacklick; Gunjan Agarwal and Vinit Rastogi from Karine E. and Robert J. Hughes

21. $959,000; 2310 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Gary D. and Maura R. Bowen from Magdalena A. Danch and Benjamin L. Wisniewski

22. $950,000; 85 Keswick Dr., New Albany; Erin E. and Marshall C. Spalding from Donald and Tanisha L. Brown

23. $950,000; 7449 McKitrick Rd., Dublin; Karunakar R. Gaddam and Raghu Ramreddy Kondakrindhi from Mary A. Windle

24. $915,000; 346 Bryn Du Dr., Granville; Sean M. Robinson from Annette M. and Michael B. Flathers Co., trustees

25. $902,700; 1117 Wyandotte Rd., Grandview Heights; Frank Monago and Natalie J. Tudas from Lisa M. Dush

This story is from the March 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.