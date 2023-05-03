Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for January 2023
Here are the highest-price housing market deals that closed in the month.
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Jan. 1-31, 2023.
1. $3,407,250; 13461 Jug Street Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Preet Mohinder Singh Longia and Jatinder Singh Sethi
2. $3,267,000; 13405 Jug Street Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Carolyn and Jack L. Plumley
3. $2,445,534; 2475 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Michael A. Elschlager and Kay Lani
4. $2,392,757; 4391 Sawmill Rd., Upper Arlington; Georgeann G. Peters, trustee, from Tuckerman Home Group Inc.
5. $2,356,891; 2401 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Frances A. Bednar and Karen E. Colter
6. $1,795,711; 2511 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Princeton Corner LLC
7. $1,592,571; 2565 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Hartsel J. and Wilma Coffman
8. $1,470,000; 8940 Dunn Ct., Dublin; Chirag Patel and Rashmi Ganith from Heidi and Justin Bates
9. $1,329,948; 2299 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Maureen and Timothy R. Porter
10. $1,300,000; 4703 Millburn Place, Columbus; Jacqueline and Patrick Weyers from Romanelli & Hughes Building Co.
11. $1,247,900; 2289 Cob Tail Way, Blacklick; Karine and Robert J. Hughes from T. Kevin and Tamara S. Whalen
12. $1,234,551; 2677 Harrison Rd., New Albany; DBT Data New Albany LLC from Toby D. Baker
13. $1,200,000; 7572 Augusta Woods Terrace, Westerville; Darin and Michelle Fields from Amy M. and Jarrod J. Deluca
14. $1,085,000; 254 Ashbourne Place, Bexley; Jessica M. and Patrick L. Bockenstedt from Melissa M. Lacroix
15. $1,065,000; 5489 N. Shore Landing Dr., Buckeye Lake; Jeffrey R. and Jennie L. Sidwell from Eyad and Razan Mahayri
16. $1,060,000; 7216 Maple Leaf Circle, Blacklick; Aaron and Amanda Thatcher from David A. and Julia A. Jacoby
17. $975,000; 11418 Green Chapel Rd., Johnstown; MBJ Holdings LLC from Carol E. and Wilbur E. Suver
18. $960,000; 4037 Dublin Rd., Columbus; Thomas Dean from Louis Joseph Menduni Jr.
19. $900,000; 10640 Center Village Rd., Galena; Maureen S. and Timothy R. Porter from Matthew W. Gibson, trustee
20. $880,000; 9006 Shaffer Dr., Powell; Yanhua Zheng and Houyu Zhou from Jiajun Xie and Xiaoke Mao, trustees
21. $875,000; 95 N. Riverview St., Unit 212, Dublin; Cristina and Scott Miller, trustees, from Carla Michelle and Victor L. Crawford
22. $862,450; 2940 Reynoldsburg - New Albany Rd., Blacklick; Bradley Gibson from DF Pinnacle Properties LLC
23. $860,000; 10806 Arrowwood Dr., Plain City; Vihang V. Patel and Vrinda Khandelwal from Joshua and Lisa Buehler
24. $852,000; 5565 Summit Rd., Pataskala; Brittney Brescia and Jordan Jurgensmier Kevin and Jane Kent
25. $850,000; 10607 Honeysuckle Way, Plain City; Brian A. and Elizabeth E. Pedroza from Eric J. and Susan L. Fickas
This story is from the April 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.