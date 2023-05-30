Explore This Pataskala Couple’s Tropical Garden Paradise of More Than 300 Plants

Teresa Woodard

In May, Jerry Raack and Joanne Kick-Raack commence “the big migration.” That’s what they call the semiannual move of some 300 bromeliad plants from indoors to outdoors at their creekside Pataskala garden.

“It’s an event, and it happens twice a year,” says Jerry, a retired Bell Labs manager and an international bromeliad expert. He and Joanne enjoy the tropical, frost-sensitive plants in the garden for the summer, then move them back into their home and greenhouse in fall.

Throughout the Raacks’ landscape on their 6-acre, wooded property, Joanne artfully displays these architectural beauties. She hangs silvery, spiderlike Tillandsias from various trees and stages containers of flamboyantly flowering bromeliads on the back deck. She arranges a couple dozen larger Vriesea and Guzmania bromeliads under the canopy of mature oak and maple trees. Their strappy leaves intrigue with pink and green stripes, burgundy mottling and zebralike patterns. And their cultivar names, like “Red Chestnut” and “Hieroglyphica,” give clues to their exotic features.

“For the most part, they maintain themselves with the natural rains we get through the summer,” Jerry says. “We occasionally water them, and that’s only during real hot, dry spells.”

While the Raacks have grown bromeliads for decades, the plants are becoming increasingly popular as houseplants for their bold leaf patterns and long-lasting flowers. Once rare, bromeliads are now popping up everywhere—in mall entrances, hospital atriums, corporate offices, hotel lobbies and home interiors. Many Central Ohio garden centers carry several varieties. Grocery and big box stores even feature collections of colorful flowering varieties.

“They are a fascinating family of plants,” Jerry says. “They only exist naturally in the New World from the southern U.S. into South America. So, it’s a confined family, and I have a penchant for studying things in details.”

Indeed, he has studied them for 55 years. When Jerry was a new college graduate, he received his first bromeliad as a gift from his brother. He was eager to learn more, so he joined the International Bromeliad Society. He ended up meeting bromeliad collectors throughout the world and eventually served as its president for six years. He’s also published articles, given lectures and traveled extensively in search of new bromeliads. He discovered nearly two dozen in remote places like the cloud forests of Ecuador and the highlands of the Andes Mountains in Peru. Two bromeliads, Tillandsia raackii and Tillandsia kickae, are named in his and Joanne’s honor.

When the couple met in 1988, they were delighted to discover they both were “plant geeks.” Joanne studied plant pathology at Cornell University and had extensive agricultural and horticultural careers in both industry and academia. When they married, they traveled to Ecuador for their honeymoon.

Back home, they started expanding the gardens around the house that Jerry built in 1977 with architect Kevin Knight. Garden radio show host Fred Hower helped them with the initial landscape design. Jerry’s work then took the couple to England for a year where they toured many gardens in their spare time. They returned home inspired. They adopted the country’s informal, all-seasons style and added more hydrangeas, hellebores, hostas and plenty of other perennials.

Their garden continued to evolve as Jerry built beds, two ponds, stone walls, walkways and steps. Joanne contributed with garden design, plant selection and placement, container arrangements, annual displays and pruning.

Over the years, the Raacks have experienced plenty of gardening challenges. As deer became more abundant and destructive, the Raacks enclosed 3 acres of their property with a protective fence. The emerald ash borer became another challenge. While they originally gardened in the shade of their wooded property, they eventually had to adapt for more sunshine as the ash borer killed nearly all the ash trees.

Fortunately, Jerry had planted a succession of trees, including several he bought early on while working a part-time retirement job running the tree and shrub area at a local nursery. Through trips to wholesale nurseries, he discovered and bought many unusual trees and shrubs.

“We figure that job was a net loss in income!” Joanne says. Their favorites include kousa dogwoods, false cypress, Japanese maples, dawn redwood and stewartia. Thankfully, many serve as roosts for bromeliads and replicate the shade of their native habitat.

Each fall, as the bromeliad migration back indoors resumes, Joanne says the plants have grown and multiplied. “There are more plants at the end of the year than the beginning,” Jerry says. “And that’s when I start giving things away.”

They donate over 100 plants a year to places like Kingwood Center Gardens (Mansfield), Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Denver Botanic Gardens, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens (Sarasota, Florida), Atlanta Botanical Garden and Riverbanks Zoo & Garden (Columbia, South Carolina).

Throughout the year, they often travel to discover more bromeliads or tour more gardens. This last winter, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in Ecuador, photographing and documenting more bromeliads.

“Plants and gardening have been a huge part of our lives together,” Joanne says. “It’s totally been a shared love.”

Try These Easy-Care Bromeliads

The bromeliad family is large and varied with 3,700 species, including its two best-known members, pineapples and Spanish moss. In Central Ohio, several bromeliads are easy to grow indoors as houseplants and can be transitioned outdoors for the summer. Here are the Raacks’ recommendations:

Neoregelia: These flamboyantly colored bromeliads are ideal for beginners. Outdoors, their crowns collect water in a central tank that keeps them hydrated for days, even weeks. They are beloved for their spectacular foliage and brilliant blooms in reds, oranges and yellows. Indoors, give them plenty of bright light for maximum leaf color. Fill the tanks to overflowing, then allow them to somewhat dry out (typically in 10 days to two weeks).

Aechmea fasciata: Known as urn plant or silver vase plant, this Brazilian native features a rosette of silver-green leaves that form a tank or “urn” in the center to collect rainwater. It’s typically sold when its bright pink bract and sky-blue flowers are in bloom. The show will last for many weeks before it fades, then the parent plant dies back and leaves “pups” or baby plants at its base. When growing as a houseplant, place the plant in bright light, fill the tank to overflowing then refill when nearly dry.

Guzmania: This popular genus of bromeliads is known for its colorful, star-shaped bracts that last two to four months. Indoors, they prefer bright, indirect light near an east- or west-facing window. Keep water in the central tank.

Tillandsia: These sea-creaturelike plants are mostly epiphytes, meaning they naturally grow attached to other plants typically in treetops. Their roots are used to hold them in place, while nutrients are absorbed through the leaves. To grow as houseplants, place Tillandsia in bright, indirect light and soak them in water for 15 minutes once a week. Enjoy them suspended in a glass globe, clinging to a picture frame or displayed on a piece of driftwood.

This story is from the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.