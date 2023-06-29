Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for March 2023

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for March 1-31, 2023.

1. $2,300,000; 16 Hays Town, New Albany; Raymond and Ruth Anne Zyck from James Kelly and Monika H. Brown

2. $2,225,500; 11464 Green Chapel Rd., Johnstown; MBJ Holdings LLC from Debra L. and Keith R. Mertz

3. $2,100,000; 1755 Riverstone Dr., Delaware; Matthew and Meredith Garth from 1755 Riverstone LLC

4. $1,850,000; 3711 Beech Rd. NW, Johnstown; MBJ Holdings LLC from Charles F. and Ruth Ann Booher

5. $1,775,000; 1 Miranova 2300 Place, Columbus; Marcy and Milton Leeman from 2300 Miranova Place LLC

6. $1,687,500; 833 Matthews Brook Lane, Powell; Jianfeng Chen and Xiurong Lin from Angela and Kevin Wilson

7. $1,600,000; 1493 Jewett Rd., Powell; David M. and Laken Wise from Charles R. Bush, trustee

8. $1,560,000; 4115 Croan, New Albany; Nolan and Stacy Peterson Androes from Machelle M. Eppler

9. $1,500,000; 2063 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; Halo Land Advisor LLC, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC

10. $1,500,000; 7555 Lambton Park Rd., New Albany; Muhammad Sumon and Shahnaz Jolly from Andrew T. and Cathy D. Hill

11. $1,460,000; 7900 Ginger Place, Dublin; Nicholas J. Peters from Gina M. and Stephen Michael Henck

12. $1,450,000; 2573 Swisher Creek Dr., Columbus; Alex and Kaitlin Dibartola from Judith A. Strait

13. $1,410,000; 1905 Berkshire Rd., Upper Arlington; Adam Clemons from Adan Jr. and Leah Martinez Mora

14. $1,400,000; 821 Riverbend Ave., Powell; Kirsten N. Ingram and Zachary A. Kaye from Patricia S. and William A. Burton

15. $1,355,000; 759 S. Sixth St., Columbus; Vatsal Shah and Rohini Kadle from Lynette A. Woda

16. $1,221,910; 9368 Waterford Dr., Powell; Richard Wu and Victoria Xu from Romanelli & Hughes Building Co.

17. $1,170,000; 8204 Canopy Glen Dr., Plain City; Candice Michelle and Mark Mitchell Williams from 3 Pillar Homes Lot Holdings LLC

18. $1,150,000; 5151 Woodbridge Ave., Powell; Alyssa O. and Jonathan D. Krachenfels from Stacy A. and Steven P. Butterfield

19. $1,125,000; 7318 S. Berkley Square, New Albany; Joseph Flynn from David W. Ferguson

20. $1,100,000; 2556 Swisher Creek Dr., Columbus; Gregory Ryslik and Rebecca Wolitz from Ashish Bag and Shelly Aseri

21. $1,094,765; 2424 Delamere Ct., Delaware; Kimberly A. and Scott A. Jones from Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC

22. $1,075,000; 7714 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany; Andrea Lee and Caleb Ryan Porter from Charles W. and Sallie E. Carey, trustees

23. $1,001,452; 4155 Clipper Ct., Lewis Center; Amy M. and Jeffrey D. Delperdang from Maronda Homes LLC of Ohio

24. $991,000; 2322 Buttermilk Hill Rd., Delaware; Buttermilk 1031 LLC from Christopher Cyrus

25. $965,000; 1795 Bedford Rd., Upper Arlington; Katie M. and Nolan B. Seim from Brian C. and Courtney J. Eaglin

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.