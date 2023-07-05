Where the Ravines Meet: This Historic Home in Old Beechwold is a Nature Lover’s Paradise

Jill Moorhead

Lucia Costigan’s kitchen window looks out onto a bird feeder. As she washes rosemary and mint from her garden, she studies her visitors: robins, blue jays, Carolina wrens, sometimes even owls and hawks. While the feeder is a bonus for the birds, they’re mostly a product of the city nature preserve and ravines that abet her spacious, woody yard in North Clintonville. “It’s almost like watching a nature program every day,” she says. “I love [the birds]. Mainly the cardinals. Cardinals in the morning are gorgeous.”

The Ohio State University professor of Spanish and Portuguese first saw this home when she and her husband, Tim, were visiting friends in the Old Beechwold historic neighborhood in December 2009. The front has no street access and faces the juncture of two ravines that lead to the Olentangy River. Most of the year, the home remains hidden behind the leaves of native deciduous trees maintained by the city. But in the winter, the stately columned home can be viewed from Royal Forest Boulevard, though that doesn’t make it much easier to access by vehicle.

Lucia learned that firsthand prior to purchasing the house in 2010. “I saw that it was very far from the street, which I like,” she remembers. “And it was surrounded by a lot of trees. It was a very elegant house from the outside.” She and her husband drove around the neighborhood until Lucia took a guess that a single driveway lined with bushes might be the answer. “He stayed in the car, and I walked down the driveway,” she says. “And I thought, ‘This will be a good house for us.’”

Indeed, the house is an attraction for curious passersby (those that can see it, of course). “It’s a magnificent home. It’s such a unique position,” says Gail Mahaffey, president of Old Beechwold Association. “It’s a little hidden. But when you get the glimpses, it’s a stunning property.”

Built in 1937, the 3,400-square-foot home is spacious enough to get lost in. It has three floors (including a partially finished basement), six bedrooms (two of which the Costigans use as offices), a separate butler’s pantry and a breezeway beneath a garage that is attached via the second floor.

With plenty of windows, the separation between the indoors and the outdoors dissipates, especially for Lucia, who adores the scenic views of nature. The structure itself is fortresslike, with thick walls keeping spaces cool in the summer and holding in heat (accentuated by the four fireplaces) during the winter.

The design style is wide-ranging, with bright and modern Brazilian paintings as focal points for most rooms. Lucia has an extensive collection of artwork by colleagues and notable painters that reminds her of her native country. Each painting comes with a story as intricate as its strokes. “I am eclectic,” Lucia says. “This house used to have only 18th-century furniture, but I prefer to play with colors and styles. I’m not too much into heavy things.”

The house also seems to come with a pen pal relationship with its previous owners, Lou Armentrout and Michael Welch, and the Costigans have a collection of photos and stories that they’ve promised to pass along to the next owners in the event of a sale. In their decade-plus in the home, they’ve made a few changes. When the Costigans moved in, they discovered—and removed—a drop-down attic ladder in the breezeway meant to provide access to the home’s servants’ quarters. The house was designed with multiple stairwells to both the basement and the second floor, providing discreet pathways for the help to navigate without being seen.

The couple fully enclosed a screened-in porch to make it a three-season sunroom. The addition of windows and an electric heater make it a cozy place to read and study while having a panoramic view of the ravine. “We use it a lot,” she says. “And when my daughter is here, she loves the room. I like that I can see nature all over. It’s mainly windows.”

Lucia also has designed and added many outdoor paths through the years, including flagstone steps that lead to a new retaining wall accented with Lenten rose near one of the ravines. The yard is a natural habitat for deer, and the Costigans have made some accommodations to cohabitate with their four-legged neighbors. They’ve added deer-repelling perennials, and a net fence around their patio to avoid having the deer dart into areas with people should they become startled. “We’ve learned how to respect [the deer.] We manage to get along with them without letting them destroy everything. But they do eat a lot of things and kill some trees,” she adds.

And while the deer damage the trees, the trees affect the structures. The gazebo requires yearly painting, and its original shingled roof warranted extra upkeep due to droppings from the surrounding trees. They installed a custom copper roof on the gazebo, which made the structure much more secure. This change created yet another year-round option for taking in the view. “If you sit there when it’s raining or snowing, it’s gorgeous to see the ravine. The water in the ravine is beautiful. It goes in layers. It cascades,” she says, pausing before adding, “I am very fortunate to be here.”

A Rain Garden Partnership

How rain navigates the Old Beechwold neighborhood in North Clintonville has been of interest not only to the Costigans but to the entire area the past several years. The city of Columbus has been building out elements of Project Blueprint, which is designed to collect rainwater and runoff in the neighborhood, which has no curbs or sidewalks. Rather than install individual rain gardens placed on homeowners’ properties, as was done on the east side of North High Street, the city presented two beautifully designed bio-basins with all native plants to manage the water in a more natural way, says Gail Mahaffey, president of Old Beechwold Association.

These landscaped depressions are designed to slow stormwater runoff and make sense for the neighborhood, because houses are farther apart and do not have sidewalks or curbs to guide weather-related streams like in other areas. The city met frequently with the Old Beechwold Association starting in 2019 to educate and receive feedback on the process, which also includes replacing storm sewers throughout the neighborhood. “We’re delighted to partner with the city,” Mahaffey says.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.