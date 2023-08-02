Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for April 1-30, 2023.

1. $3,400,000; 581 Woodland Ave., Columbus; Ohio Power Company from Elyot L. and Tina D. Ransom

2. $1,968,000; 170 Sentinel Pond Lane, Granville; Evan and Kari White from Lindsey A. and Ryan J. Forbes

3. $1,950,000; 161 S. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Jeremy Schirra, trustee, from Jamie and Margo Lewis

4. $1,843,000; 616 Mohawk St., Columbus; Jamie B. Kaplin from Dawn B. and James D. Lowery, trustees

5. $1,825,000; 261 Drexel Ave., Columbus; Jamie L. and Margo H. Lewis from Daniel Matthew Massey and Talley Wettlaufer

6. $1,675,000; 6968 Hanbys Loop, New Albany; Denise L. and William L. Snowden from Tuckerman Home Group Inc.

7. $1,400,000; 71 Deshler Ave., Columbus; Anthony S. Heaphy and Will Sellheim from Alexandra and Stephen Graves

8. $1,400,000; 2218 Green-Cook Rd., Johnstown; Angela S. and Jeffrey Robert Hooper from Kimberly A. Steven Vucelich

9. $1,385,000; 2592 Eastcleft Dr., Columbus; Andrew L. and Jamie C. Murray from Jennifer and Jeremy Daniel Davitz

10. $1,350,000; 3450 River Rhone Lane, Columbus; Beverly Anne Bradway, trustee, from Deirdre and Jeffrey A. Risinger

11. $1,300,000; 6462 Albanese Circle, Dublin; Breanna and Mark Vincent D’Aloisio from Jaclyn Kay and Ricky Lee Hutchins

12. $1,255,000; 215 E. North Broadway, Columbus; VWRB LLC from Belinda and Mark Cacciatore

13. $1,250,000; 250 W. Spring St., unit 250-926, Columbus; Jeffrey Canter from Joseph D. Palmer

14. $1,209,162; 84 N. Fifth St., Columbus; Charles A. and Jan A. Rodenfels from Gay Street Condominium LLC

15. $1,200,000; 846 S. Fifth St., Columbus; Jay B. and Meredith H. Bonham from Todd Monroe

16. $1,200,000; 2479 S. High St., Columbus; Chenar Investments LLC from James N. Heinlein

17. $1,200,000; 4671 Burbank Dr., Columbus; Antonio A. and Winired K. Garabis from Kin Fai Au and Yue Zhao

18. $1,185,000; 4630 Powell Rd., Powell; Powell Community Improvement Corp. from Vincent J. Margello Jr., trustee

19. $1,175,000; 4351 Speranza Loop, Galena; Christine and Nathan Heilmann from Romanelli and Hughes Building Co.

20. $1,160,000; 4407 Olmsted Rd., New Albany; Kelly A. Craycraft from Thomas M. Myers

21. $1,150,000; 7595 S. Goodrich Square, New Albany; Ginna and Jeffrey Rinkov from Bryan J. and Lisa M. Carson

22. $1,110,000; 9828 Allen Dr., Dublin; Ming Chen and Beiqing Liu from Kyle and Natalie Burkholder

23. $1,106,000; 78 Keswick Dr., New Albany; Adam P. and Malee Amornyard from Jennifer B. Mouat

24. $1,100,750; 7334 S. Berkley Square, New Albany; Alix R. and Mark T. Hoekzema from Angela S. and Jeffrey R. Hooper

25. $1,050,000; 6848 Rosewell Lane, New Albany; Clay Frederick and Maia Perle Cooper from Cynthia and Matthew G. Finley

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.