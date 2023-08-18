Q&A: Bryan and Catherine Williamson are Ready for Their Magnolia Network Close-Up

Brittany Moseley

Bryan and Catherine Williamson fell into interior design by accident. After moving from New York to Bryan’s hometown of Columbus in 2012, the couple bought their first home, a 1920s house in the Short North. They did some beginner-friendly, DIY projects—which they documented on their blog, “Beginning in the Middle”—and fell in love with home renovating.

In 2015, they founded Mix Design Collective and began accepting clients. Along the way, they turned their first home into a short-term rental, bought and renovated a second short-term rental, and purchased their current home, a blond Victorian in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. The couple have been featured in HGTV Magazine, Real Simple, Apartment Therapy, This Old House magazine and more. Now, Bryan and Catherine are working on their biggest project yet: turning the former Harrison House Bed & Breakfast into a 10-room hotel. And they’re doing it while the cameras are rolling. You can follow the couple’s adventure when their show, A Home Away, comes to the Magnolia Network.

What is your vision for the hotel?

Bryan: We want people who are not from the city to see [that] Columbus is on par with other cities of similar size. It’s a great place to live. There’s excitement, there’s world-class food, activities—all the things that make it worthwhile to visit a city. For the people who live here, we want it to be a reflection [of the city]. Because the city’s maturing, it’s growing. People’s tastes are expanding.

Tell me about your show with Magnolia Network.

Catherine: We were approached by Magnolia Network about doing an episode for their designer series called [Point of View]. Each episode profiles a different designer and their story. At the time, we had just bought Harrison House, and we were like, “Maybe we should do a room, have that be part of that series.” This was two years ago and before we knew anything about this project and what was going to come. So in talking with them about the bed and breakfast project, it became, “Maybe we should do a series about this. It seems really cool. You guys have interesting plans.” It’s cool, because the approach of the filming and everything is very organic. It’s really just like, “Let’s see what happens here and how this unfolds, and let’s get inside your head and follow the process.”

What’s it like working with your spouse?

Catherine: We usually enjoy each other’s company, some days more than others. This project has been a lot, and it’s been very stressful on multiple fronts. So we’ve had to work through that, and I think we’re figuring out how we best work together, what our strengths are. We’ve done several renovations, but nothing like this. This is like 20 houses in one.

