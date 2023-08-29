Beyond Buckeye Lake: A Guide to Central Ohio’s Lesser-Known Lakefront Resort Communities

TC Brown

Columbus Monthly

When Central Ohioans think about a close, water-based, summer escape, many first conjure up Buckeye Lake. No surprise. It is a popular destination, and it gets its fair share of publicity.

Lesser known, however, are five other amenity-packed resorts that encircle Columbus like a crown of nature-endowed jewels. Each surrounds a lake or lakes, and while all have unique attributes, residents say each shares a “won’t-you-be-my-neighbor” sense of community. These resorts may not be household names, but all offer a trove of vacation enjoyment.

Another plus? All of these havens are within a 75-minute drive of Columbus. Below, in alphabetical order, are the highlights of each resort.

Apple Valley

This 3,700-acre Knox County retreat with its 511-acre Apple Valley Lake sits near Mount Vernon and is just over an hour’s drive northeast of Columbus. Construction of this planned community began in 1970.

The 3.5-mile-long, 30-foot-deep lake with 9.5 miles of shoreline is the resort’s gem. The property includes a full-service marina, three beaches, an indoor and outdoor pool, clubhouse, community center, fishing pond, trails, a dog park, sports field, social clubs and a nearby 18-hole golf course.

It’s an exceptional lake for serious boaters because there’s no restriction on horsepower, says Sherrie Toth, a resident and real estate agent with RE/MAX Consultant Group. “About 80 percent of the residents choose to make this their year-round home,” Toth says. “And a significant number of our residences are passed down to succeeding generations.”

Apple Valley features single-family houses, with prices from about $280,000 up to $1.3 million. Lot sales average about $13,500 up to $550,000 if on the lake. Fees include an annual HOA charge of $257, an $83 annual assessment and a $250 administrative fee when a house closes, Toth says.

Candlewood Lake

The 1,500-acre gated community lies just north of Mount Gilead in Morrow County, under an hour’s drive north of Columbus. A private developer began building it in the early 1970s.

Wooded lots encircle the 250-acre lake, which has six miles of shoreline. There’s a beach and swimming area, while 140 acres are dedicated to parks, green space, two pools, trails, a lodge and sports courts.

People of all ages live in more than 650 homes, with a mix of full-time and part-time residency, says Christy Egler, a resident and accountant with the Candlewood Association. “We are in a very rural county, but it feels like a small city,” Egler says. “With all of the amenities and community events, you really get to know your neighbors and spend quality time with them.”

Homes can range from $100,000 up to $1 million. Lots go from $5,500 to $200,000, depending on location. HOA fees range from $150 to $250 per month, and there’s a $1,300 new member fee, Egler says.

Choctaw Lake

This 768-acre resort with its 285-acre lake is located north of London in Madison County, about a 30-minute drive west of Columbus. Development started in 1964.

The private lake has 7.5 miles of shoreline with a white sand beach and marina. The property includes walking paths, sports courts, a playground and a lodge.

About 85 percent of the residents live full-time in more than 880 homes with little turnover, says Deb Goldach, a resident and real estate agent with Sorrel & Co. “Choctaw Lake has been a hidden gem with a very neighbor-centric focus,” Goldach says. “The community has so much to offer, and it continues to be in high demand.”

The area is a mix of new builds and original homes, with housing from $275,000 up to $3 million. Residents pay an annual HOA fee of $1,200 and a $25 membership fee, Goldach says.

Hide-A-Way Hills

This 1,750-acre gated community with its 110-acre Lake of the Four Seasons and several small lakes is 10 miles southeast of Lancaster and just under an hour’s drive from Columbus. Development as a planned community began in 1961.

The property has 750 homes where residents can use the beach, a marina, pool, sports courts, a horse barn, a lodge, an outdoor chapel, a shooting range and a small airport.

Up to 60 percent of residents are full time, says Cindy Braun, a resident and real estate broker and appraiser with Sorrel & Co. “During COVID, all places like this became popular and people wanted to get away,” Braun says. “They were looking for treasures close to home.”

Housing prices range from $210,000 to $1.4 million. Residents pay a $236 monthly HOA fee and new buyers must pay a $6,000 entrance fee, Braun says.

Indian Lake

At 5,100 acres with 29 miles of shoreline, Indian Lake is the second largest inland lake in Ohio. Near Bellefontaine in Logan County, the 800-acre state park around the lake is just over an hour’s drive northwest of Columbus. It was first developed as a reservoir in the 1850s and has a rich history.

The property has two beaches, trails, a camping area, a playground, a dog park, an archery range and a disc golf course. Boating to restaurants, shops, lodges and bars is popular, say Tom and Mindy Farwick, residents and real estate agents with Keller Williams Classic. “What we like is that people are really unplugged,” Mindy Farwick says.

The 2021 Census shows just under 5,000 people in the area. Housing prices range from $100,000 to $2 million. For the most part, fees are not required. “There are four communities around, and the properties continue to appreciate,” Tom Farwick says.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been restoring the shallow lake by removing large amounts of vegetation.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.