Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May
Here are the highest-price housing market deals that closed this month.
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for May 1-31, 2023.
1. $3,356,000; 1581 Woodland Hall Dr., Delaware; Lojo Tahoe LLC from Ashley Brannan and Robert Florea
2. $2,485,000; 2528 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington; Columbus TND LLC from Holly K. and Peter H. Koeppel
3. $2,030,000; 2396 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; John T. Stutts and Joseph B. Watson from Daniel G. and Kelly E. Fronk
4. $1,890,000; 4683 Yantis Dr., New Albany; Catherine M. and Timothy E. Brown, trustees, from Katherine J. Deans and Peter C. Minneci
5. $1,805,000; 64 Stanbery Ave., Bexley; Julieanna T. and Shawn P. Lough from Brian N. and Mary B. Marsh
6. $1,682,800; 2274 Yorkshire Rd., Upper Arlington; Seth Noland and Deepa Shah from Praveen and Shubkirn Dubey, trustees
7. $1,520,000; 7771 Pembrooke End, New Albany; Adam and Courtenay B. Stypula from Andrew C. and Anne D. Alexander
8. $1,500,000; 2144 Fairfax Rd., Upper Arlington; Jessica and Orin Hemminger from Doug and Sarah Gunnels-Porter
9. $1,500,000; 9247 Baytree Dr., Powell; Katarina and Ryan Robinson from Lisa Fiorentini and Joseph Heuer
10. $1,475,000; 7487 Ogden Woods Blvd., New Albany; Natasha Babamovski and Susan Kuzmanovski from Pei-Chen J. Lee
11. $1,425,000; 5177 Rosalind Blvd., Powell; Albert Isaacs from Hassan Huq
12. $1,415,000; 1835 Suffolk Rd., Upper Arlington; Jason and Nicole Johnson from Lorie A. Grow, trustees
13. $1,360,000; 6840 Temperance Point St., Westerville; Steven R. Alferi and Karen Bond from G. Brent Bishop, trustee
14. $1,350,000; 2029 Cambridge Blvd., Upper Arlington; Alicia Zambelli from Patrick M. Kennedy and Brittany N. Parsons
15. $1,350,000; 12688 Green Chapel Rd., Johnstown; MBJ Holdings LLC from Edward D. and Paola M. O’Flaherty
16. $1,315,000; 594 Hartford St., Worthington; Deanna Lynn Kroetz and Jeffrey Alan Silverman from Robert L. and Tera M. Huffman
17. $1,300,000; 8916 Jersey Mill Rd., Alexandria; Hoang M. Ngo and Khiem Luc from 8916 Jersey Mill Road LLC
18. $1,295,000; 5192 Preston Ct., Powell; Robert H. Wheeler Jr. from Marc E. Wigler
19. $1,275,000; 2576 Colts Neck Rd., Blacklick; Desiree and Nathan Colombo from Jianhua Ni and Lisong Tu
20. $1,250,000; 4531 Ackerly Farm Rd., New Albany; Joshua and Juliann Zeidman from Hollie P. and Kevin R. Bruce
21. $1,170,000; 1837 Liberty Bluff Dr., Delaware; Dawn M. and Ronald M. Austin from Kathleen H. and Lincoln L. Davies
22. $1,150,000; 11 Alban Mews, New Albany; Ashley Wood from Phillip H. Barrett, trustee
23. $1,125,000; 2334 Brentwood Rd., Bexley; Alexander Evan and Julie Bishop Aldrich from Lucinda T. and Robert C. Kirk Jr.
24. $1,110,000; 1141 Haverhill Ct., Delaware; Lydia Alejandra Calabrese and Claudio B. Ingaramo from Kavita and Sanath Kumar
25. $1,100,000; 4021 Westbury, New Albany; Becki E. Anderson and Carl W. Sabo from Elizabeth G. and Robert W. Hall
This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.