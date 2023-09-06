Two Empty Nesters Embark on an Extensive Remodel, Adding Modern Touches to a Bexley Tudor

Laurie Allen

Columbus Monthly

When children leave the nest, many couples think about downsizing. Not so with Brian Kemp and David Hogrefe, who took on the grand-scale renovation of a prominent and pedigreed home in Bexley.

Built in the late 1920s, the 6,500-square-foot stone Tudor has been home to several of Columbus’ prominent business leaders, including members of the Wolfe family and the late Richard M. and Elizabeth “Libby” Ross. Kemp and Hogrefe became the latest residents in 2021, purchasing the house after admiring it on long walks they took during the COVID-19 lockdowns. “The house has such a presence,” Hogrefe says.

Hidden doors, servant call buttons and a semi-working hydraulic elevator reflect the lifestyle of a different era, while leaded glass windows, stone walls and stately architecture lend a distinctive character to the impressive home. In setting about their renovation project, the couple, who have been together 30 years, wanted to keep the home’s best features and modify others to unearth the structure’s natural beauty. “We wanted to restore the home to its original grandeur,” Hogrefe says.

In the main living and dining areas at the front of the house, the couple stripped decades of paint to expose the original limestone surrounding the fireplace and leaded-glass bay window, where a baby grand piano sits center stage. The piano is not merely a decorative object but is used frequently by Hogrefe, a marketing executive who plays professionally with several local musical groups. Architecturally significant friezes also were restored and lend an elegant feel to the spaces.

Toward the rear of the house, Kemp and Hogrefe transformed a screened porch into a sunroom by sandblasting the stone floors, adding a curved window wall and installing French doors. After locating blueprints from the 1920s, they found, to their surprise, that their work nearly mirrored the original plans. “That’s the house speaking to us,” Hogrefe says. “I feel like we’re living in history.”

The couple also restored floors in an adjacent room they call the garden room and installed a coffered ceiling that adds warmth and dimension. An antique corner cabinet that belonged to Kemp’s grandmother holds their collection of Roseville pottery. The home is filled with antiques, family pieces and a sizable art collection that includes work by Ohio artists. Several pieces were acquired at Art for Life, a semiannual fundraiser benefiting Equitas Health.

One enters the home through a stately porte-cochère that leads into the main hall, off which lies the library, “the room we fell in love with,” Hogrefe says. The paneled walls hold mementoes from the couple’s travels, as well as a hidden door (probably originally a closet for valuables) and a servant call button. William Morris wallpaper in Golden Lily covers the ceiling, upping the elegance factor. “I think we really elevated the experience there,” says Kemp, a real estate agent. Across the hall is the home’s original elevator, which works going up but is balky on the descent.

The extensively remodeled kitchen features an expanse of blue marble countertops complemented by pale, blue-gray, subway tile, white cabinets and a subtle blue wallpaper resembling grass cloth. The room is grounded by quarter sawn oak flooring that was custom-stained to match the other flooring; the same oak also is used in a four-sided bookcase that contains Kemp and Hogrefe’s sizable collection of cookbooks, along with art and family photos.

Upstairs, past and present mingle. Each of the five bedrooms has its own bathroom, standard in today’s higher-end homes. The one bathroom that wasn’t gutted and rebuilt still features existing crisp blue wall tile, which Kemp and Hogrefe blended with more contemporary fixtures and accents.

The primary bath and closet space underwent significant remodeling, resulting in a luxurious, open space, while the primary bedroom retains an original, green marble fireplace.

The couple also converted a wing once used as maids’ quarters into a high-ceilinged hangout and bedroom for their son, Ryan, who attends college in Colorado. Nearby, a cozy rope bed hangs in a stone-walled sleeping porch with views to the rear gardens, another impressive renovation project the couple undertook.

Their goal outside was to create a visual flow around the house, with gardens and fountains visible from every room. Working with landscape architect Sue Jacobs Grant, they were able to see their property from every angle and from each other’s perspective. “We both are driven, Type-A personalities with definite points of view,” says Kemp, who credits Jacobs Grant with teaching them the nuances of landscape design, which included sight lines from neighboring residences.

First up was clearing the landscape canvas by removing shrubbery in front of the leaded glass bay window, to open it up from inside and out and become a more approachable presence in the neighborhood. Consulting with a city arborist, they removed about 20 overgrown and invasive trees before planting 40 new ones, along with some 800 shrubs, perennials, annuals and herbs.

The widened driveway features cobblestone edging and large gaslights on columns near the street. The couple also added new walkways around the property.

A stroll along the south side of the house reveals an intimate garden area designed to re-create the simple beauty and calm of a Parisian park. With gold fines paths and patio, the garden features café tables, benches and a fountain nestled amid trees and formal plantings.

For the rear yard, several tall evergreens were pruned and used as a backdrop for eye-catching areas of interest, including woodland, conifer, rose and herb gardens. Colorful annuals spill from a supersized urn, and an imposing black fountain sits at the center. “We wanted to create an English country estate vibe,” says Hogrefe, a master gardener.

They planted several species of their favorite dogwoods, magnolias and maples and extended a bluestone patio area to enlarge the living space. Bulky heating and air conditioning units were moved away from the gardens and up to the top of the house, where they can’t be seen. In similar fashion, they removed two dozen radiators inside and installed decorative wooden panels in their place.

Shauna Lehman Interiors added expertise to the couple’s already well-developed design aesthetic.

The couple tackled the enormous project in phases, the first occurring shortly after they purchased the home two years ago and the second from January of this year until June 3, when the last section of kitchen wallpaper was hung the day before the Bexley House & Garden Tour. “We felt a community energy here,” Hogrefe says.

As they wrote in the house and garden tour program, “The most beautiful parts of a historic home can be transformed for comfortable, modern and elegant living.”

This story is from the September 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.