Fall Fashion: Five Seasonal Runway Trends That Belong in Your Closet

Ann Ricker

Columbus Monthly

You don’t have to travel to Paris or Milan for trends straight off the runway, nor do you have to spend an arm and a leg to achieve designer style. To make your fall shopping spree easier, Columbus Monthly has teamed with two local stores—Pivot Boutique in the Short North and Evolverie Clothing in Worthington—to round up five looks you just can’t live without, including some outfits that won’t break the bank.

Wearability

There was an overall sense of wearability in the 2023 fall collections. It’s back to basics—from athleisure to elevated staples to minimalism, the tone was “easy to wear.” Neutral color palettes dominated in this category, allowing seamless integration into your existing wardrobe.

Runway Look: Ferragamo

Local Look: Bodysuit, $39, and button front skirt, $59, from Evolverie Clothing (695 High St., Worthington, evolverieclothing.com)

Bold Silhouettes

Bold is back, by way of sharply tailored nipped waists and exaggerated shoulders. Hourglass waistlines showed up in everything from suiting to dresses. Strong shoulders, reminiscent of the 1980s, were a common current in suiting looks.

Runway Look: Chloé

Local Looks: Raquel Allegra Primrose Blazer, $620, and Raquel Allegra Sparrow Pants, $395, from Pivot Boutique (Short North, 718 N. High St., shopatpivot.com)

Fall Florals

Designers did not relinquish florals to spring. Moody, inky colorways in frothy dresses and feminine blouses waltzed their way down fall runways. This look can be remixed from day into night with a simple change of accessories.

Runway Look: Chanel

Local Looks: Apiece Apart Trinidad Maxi Dress, $695, and Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese floral top and pants, $1,127.25 for the set, from Pivot Boutique

Faux Fur

What’s fall without something cozy? Faux fur hoodies, fur trim outerwear, shearling collars, even accessories reigned supreme on fall 2023 runways. Go big with oversized maxi length coats or opt for bomber-style hooded options to keep you toasty when the temps drop.

Runway Look: Chloé

Local Look: Sherpa cardigan, $49, from Evolverie Clothing

The Little Black Dress

Multiple iterations of this closet classic made appearances once again this season. You may already have an LBD in your closet, but updated silhouettes abound. With every length imaginable, modern twists include trains or sheer insets as well as leather, lace or satin. There’s an option for everyone.

Runway Look: Christian Dior

Local Look: Wolford Fatal Dress, $265, from Pivot Boutique

This story is from the September 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.