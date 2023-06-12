New Albany Co., Pro Athletes Among Big-Ticket Buyers in Central Ohio Real Estate Market

TC Brown

The development of the Silicon Heartland in Licking County is proving to be a windfall for property owners in the Johnstown region. As Intel continues to build its $20 billion semiconductor-making plant near the community, MBJ Holdings LLC, a New Albany Co. affiliate, spent big bucks in recent months on four nearby residential properties.

In November 2022 and January 2023, the company plunked down nearly $7 million for homes and about 40 acres on Beech and Green Chapel roads, paying nearly triple the total assessed value of the properties, which was just over $2.4 million.

Other high-end real estate transactions weren’t quite as lopsided in favor of the seller, but many were notable, proving the luxury home market continues to thrive in Central Ohio.

September

Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Patrik Laine paid nearly $2.5 million for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse at 1 Miranova Place in Downtown Columbus. The 4,000-square-foot home has an open living area, an updated, chef-quality kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows and two fireplaces.

October

Kevin Schoedinger, the president of Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, and his wife, Jennifer Schoedinger, the funeral home’s therapy dog handler, bought a nearly 5,500-square-foot house in Upper Arlington for just over $2.2 million. The home, built in 1948, has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bath, a new kitchen with a walk-in pantry, an outdoor kitchen and entertainment area, an owner’s suite with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, and a finished basement with a custom bar, media seating and a gym.

November

Carol Manley, a trustee for the Columbus Museum of Art, and her husband, Theodore Manley, founder and principal of the Manley Deas Kochalski law firm, paid $2.8 million for a 7,626-square-foot home in Bexley built in 1900. The three-story, five-bedroom, six-bathroom house includes a front courtyard with gas lanterns, a gourmet kitchen, a wine room, three fireplaces and an elevator.

December

Michael Redd, a former Ohio State and NBA basketball star, purchased a more than 6,000-square-foot, three-year-old home in Delaware for nearly $1.5 million. The house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a half bath, an open-concept kitchen and family room and a lower level with 10-foot ceilings, a bar and entertainment area and hobby room. A covered porch outside includes a patio and another fireplace.

January

Physicians Patrick L. and Jessica M. Bockenstedt paid more than $1 million for a nearly 3,500-square-foot home in Bexley. The house, built in 1953, has five bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms, a large family room with a stone fireplace, an updated master bathroom and a four-season room with cathedral ceilings overlooking the fenced-in backyard.

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.