Meet the Vendor: New Era Golf

Tell us about yourselves—who are the faces behind New Era Golf venues?

Our event coordinators—Shannon, Jackie and Lisa—have coordinated many, many weddings and events over the years. We have a combined 40+ years of experience to help make the seemingly complex decisions easier.

What should readers know about your business?

Our venues are New Albany Links, Glenross Golf Club in Delaware, Royal American Links in Galena, Golf Club of Dublin, Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury and Clover Valley Golf Club in Johnstown. Everyone at our venues are excited to see the couples, families and friends share their tender moments together and know that we helped provide the comforting space to do so.

What sets your venues apart from others?

There is so much value in our packages. Also, we are a group of people that certainly cares about creating a feast for the senses and elevating a space to an intoxicating time with shimmer, sounds and scents.

What can engaged couples expect with working with New Era Golf?

A friend along the way.

What is something you wish more clients knew about planning their wedding?

This is supposed to be exciting and fun. If something is too much stress, ask yourself: Is it that important of a design element?

Is a DJ or band leader necessary?

DJs or band leaders are important for an easier flow of an event, especially when working well in conjunction with the Banquet Captain.

A wedding is an orchestra of artists—good communication, especially the day of, between the couple/family, the Banquet Captain, the cake/dessert person, the chef, the servers, the DJ and the photographer is so important!

For our dinner menu, should I choose only foods that everyone will eat?

While it is important to make your guests happy, also keep in mind that it is okay to be a little selfish on your day and integrate dish choices that make you happy, too.