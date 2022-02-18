Meet the Vendor: Dublin Bridal

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Dublin Bridal?

I’m Sarah Marie Gillespie, store manager here at Dublin Bridal. I have been living in the Columbus area and Dublin specifically for 20 years. Our family loves the wonderful community here, and that's what drives us to work as hard as we do!

What should readers know about your business?

Dublin Bridal has been helping brides find their dream gowns since 2018. We are a family-owned business, and our mission has always been about creating a unique experience for our brides. We celebrate our brides with care and affection, because their wedding day deserves nothing short of perfection!

What sets you apart from other bridal boutiques?

We love our exclusive designers, and we think you will too. We'll also be here to offer assistance from the moment you walk in until after your big day.

What really sets us apart, however, is not only the dresses. For us, it's all about the experience of finding “the one.” We will create an inviting and intimate environment for you and your guests. Whether that's mom, grandma, your sister or your very best friends, you'll be celebrating an important milestone once you know you've found "the one.” For us, the experience is what we really love about our bridal store.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Dublin Bridal?

The wonderful aspect about modern weddings is the amount of choice and possibility available for couples. Each couple that we've had the pleasure to know has had such wonderful and unique wedding ideas that they were able to realize and make come true! We want to provide options for our engaged couples so that their dream wedding can also be made a reality.

In addition to our wide variety of bridal gowns, we offer many unique colors and styles for bridesmaid dresses. We also have menswear, and there are dozens of colors available for purchase or rent for the guys’ outfits.

What is something you wish more clients knew about shopping for wedding attire?

With outfit options available for brides, grooms and more, we want to help you visualize your entire wedding party before the big day. Whether that means matching colors between a dress and tie or recreating a scene from your favorite fairy tale, we will be here to help!