Top Wedding Planning Tips from Columbus-area Vendors

If you’ve flipped through our print edition (spring/summer 2022 issue available now!) in the last year or so, you might have noticed little “Pro Tips” sprinkled throughout our Venue Guide and The Essentials listings. For the first time, we’ve compiled those tips, all sourced from our current and recent advertising partners, to share with our web audience, too. Read on to see what information they have to say on everything from choosing the diamond for your ring to booking your honeymoon.

Kathryn Givens, Worthington Jewelers: “When buying a diamond, prioritize the cut. The better the cut, the more your diamond will sparkle.”

Christy Baker, Worthington Hills Country Club: “Try to keep the flow going. A lot of couples are doing the first dance immediately after they make their entrance to the reception. This allows for everyone to watch while in their seats.”

Margaret Butler, Dublin Cleaners: “Do not use club soda to try to remove a stain on your wedding day. It may set the stain in certain fabrics. Blot the stain. If you gown has stains like wine or tomato sauce, bring your gown in to have it cleaned as soon as possible after the wedding.”

Bruce Cramer, Bryn Du Mansion: “When searching for vendors, consider their experience level, not just their pricing.”

Nicole McCrate, Darby House: “Don’t forget to feed your vendors! Ask the vendors who will be there for the entirety of your wedding (photographer, DJ, etc.) if they require a meal and if they would like an assigned seat to enjoy their dinner.”

Gary Baisden, Capital City Cakes: “Look at the pros’ records and reviews so you won’t spend the most important day of your life worrying if a vendor is going to come through for you.”

Gina Cristofani, Columbus Athenaeum: “Communicate! Open and respectful communication is key, whether it is between the clients, the clients and their families, or the clients and their vendors.”

Jessica Love, Jessica Love Photography: “Always include sunset photos in your timeline—these can be as short as 15 minutes, and besides wanting the actual photos, the escape from your reception with your partner is worth it on its own!”

Christy Baker, Worthington Hills Country Club: “When planning your wedding, don't forget it is your wedding. You can try to make everyone happy, but the one who should be the happiest is you. Don't forget that it is your day.”

Laura Belle, Square One Salon and Spa: “Do not wash your hair the day of your wedding; this will help it style better and hold longer.”

Laura Frazier, Bliss Honeymoons: “Your last name doesn't change the minute you get married. Your name on your airline ticket and your name on your passport have to match, so book your airline tickets with the last name on your passport! You can change your name on your passport once you’ve returned from your honeymoon.”

Ann Marie Orren, Scioto Reserve Country Club: “If you are planning for an outdoor wedding with floral arbor décor and it needs to be moved inside due to weather, you should always ask both the ceremony location and florist how you can incorporate the same look/feel with what you have purchased, and how far in advance you need to make these types of decisions.”

Shane Hampton, Alexander’s Jewelers: “If you work in the medical field, try to look for rings that are lower in profile so that your ring can be worn with gloves.”

Melissa Stroupe, The Barn at Stratford: “Build centerpieces as much as you can ahead of time. Put all the items needed for each table in a paper grocery bag with a photo of the arrangement and table number stapled to the outside of the bag. This makes set-up quicker and allows others to easily lend a hand.”