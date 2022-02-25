Meet the Vendor: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Hilton Columbus Downtown?

I’m Prianka Malhotra, senior catering sales manager for the Hilton Columbus Downtown. I’m a cheerful and thoughtful person who has taken my passion for the wedding industry to the East Coast, West Coast and now back to my stomping grounds in the Midwest. I love people, I love to know their stories, and I want to be able to create events that speak to their individuality.

What should readers know about your venue?

A premier wedding venue located in the Short North Arts District, Hilton Columbus Downtown will feature 1,000 rooms upon our newly built expansion, unveiling in fall 2022. Collectively, the two towers will boast 85,000 square feet of meeting space.

What sets you apart from other hotels and event venues?

Our space boasts the ideal contemporary backdrop for any wedding. We offer a sleek canvas that can be personalized to any aesthetic. Whether you are going for a minimalist look or dramatic setup, we can customize our event spaces to make them completely your own.

What can engaged couples expect with working with the Hilton?

Our team offers decades of experience in the events and wedding industry. We're here to make your day unforgettable and will guide you through this fun (but wild!) process. This day is about you, the wedding couple, and we're committed to getting to know you and your families, ensuring your voices are heard and your wedding dreams are fulfilled.

What is something you wish more clients knew about the Hilton?

The expertise of our culinary and pastry teams is unmatched. From distinguished hors d’oeuvres to house-made desserts and everything in between, our executive banquet chef collaborates with you to design unique and flavorful courses for any palate.

Do you host cultural weddings, and are you familiar with the customs that go along with these celebrations?

Our hotel has been part of several weddings and wedding-related events that feature unique cultural traditions from around the world. A few of my wedding events have even been published in Maharani Weddings, a South Asian online magazine. I find it extremely important to do my own personal research to ensure I remain knowledgeable and familiar with traditions and current trends.