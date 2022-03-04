Meet the Vendor: Darby House

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Darby House?

I’m Nicole McCrate, director of sales for Darby House; I have enjoyed almost 12 years in the wedding and events industry. I know it’s because deep down, I truly enjoy hearing each of my couples’ wedding vision and take pride in helping that vision come to life—while also helping guide them on everyday wedding randomness and adding my professional two cents in when asked! I love when clients feel comfortable enough to call or email me just to ask for a second opinion or advice on anything that’s going on in their wedding planning.

My favorite part of a wedding day is standing in the back of the room and watching everything operate with a sigh of “Yes! This is it! I did all I could do to make their wedding day the best.”

As director, I take pride in building a team that is just as passionate. I love guiding them to be just as knowledgeable so that they can be that same resource to the couples they work with. Overall, our team's focus is to execute top-of-the-line service and create an incredible client and guest experience for the big day.

What should readers know about your business?

Darby House is located on a historical farm estate along the banks of Big Darby Creek. Darby House transports you out of the city to 1,200 acres of serene, enchanting and secluded event space—all just 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus!

Founded in 1954 and owned by four generations of the Galbreath family, Darby House is steeped in a vibrant history you'll feel the moment you step onto the estate.

Tucked away from noisy highways and the distractions of the city, Darby House gives you private, exclusive access to our entire indoor and outdoor event space. We can accommodate up to 250 guests for plated events, with additional capacity for cocktail receptions and other large-scale gatherings. We offer our clients a unique indoor/outdoor backdrop for their wedding day that can't be found anywhere else in Columbus.

Couples have access to our full venue, which includes our Waterside Terrace, Racing Room, Dining Room and Wedding Party Suites (which have recently been remodeled). Our venue spaces are completely customizable, allowing clients to decide where they would like to host their ceremony, cocktail hour and reception. Clients can dine under the stars on our Waterside Terrace or host dinner in our Dining Room with a live band performance on our stage, all amid a beautiful setting of waterfront views and open farmland—a gorgeous setting that can't be beaten! No matter what your dream indoor/outdoor wedding looks like, you'll find it here.

How did Darby House come to be?

Owned by four generations of the Galbreath family, Darby House has been a landmark on Darby Dan Farm in Galloway for years. Built in the 1950's by John Galbreath, the grandfather of our current owner, John W. Galbreath II, the building was used as a personal entertainment facility. Galbreath would host guests for a variety of activities, such as movie showings, watching baseball, hosting dinners and more. He named Darby House after Big Darby Creek, which sits directly behind the venue.

Galbreath bought the Amish farm at just 110 acres and expanded the property to over 4,500 acres to begin breeding horses. Since then, 1,000 acres have been donated and 1,000 have been sold. Rustic barns and racing trophies can still be seen on the property today. You can even experience history up close, as some of the family's old barns and antique racetracks can be viewed on some walking trails at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park.

John W. Galbreath was also the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Team from 1946 to 1985. He is the only man in the world to win both a World Series Championship and a Kentucky Derby. More recently, the Galbreaths are now in their 3rd generation of baseball ownership and currently share part ownership of the Washington Nationals, who won the 2019 World Series.

These accomplishments make the Galbreath family the only family in the world to have won World Series championships with two different baseball clubs—the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Aside from our picturesque, one-of-a-kind setting, Darby House and the staff behind it take pride in holding true to our core values: integrity, passion and improvement.

We are fully transparent about our pricing, policies and flexible rates so that all couples know exactly what to expect at our venue. We have great passion for the weddings we help create and lean on our expertise to ensure our clients experience the best. Our team also acts as a great resource answering clients’ questions—venue-related or not—and understanding your expectations to do our absolute best in ensuring a flawless day.

We truly strive to give each couple a perfect day. We love planning and enjoy being there to see the full event come together as your point person on event day.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Darby House?

After booking at Darby House, our couples are connected with an assigned event manager/day-of coordinator. They will have an introductory call to chat about their wedding vision and get to know each other. Then, the client will get access to our online planner, which is an amazing resource that allows our clients to work in tandem with their coordinator in outlining all the details of their wedding. We take a lot of guesswork out of the process in allowing the couples to review our questions and simply click drop-down options or type in any explanatory wedding details.

Along the way, our coordinators are there to answer planning questions and hold an in-person walk-through meeting to discuss all final details. Then on wedding weekend, the coordinator will run rehearsal and ceremony and be there on wedding day from start to finish to make sure everything runs smoothly and is set the way the couple have envisioned.

What is something you wish more clients knew about Darby House?

We wish our clients knew how much we truly care about making their wedding day a success for the couple getting married and their family and friends. We want everything to be seamless, and we work hand-in-hand with our couples to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. It can be difficult in the venue-hunting process to fully show just how much we do behind the scenes as well as working directly with the clients to ensure a great wedding day. I'd always encourage clients to read reviews—nothing is better than hearing it from someone who had first-hand experience with our team, where all our hard work paid off in a stunning event.