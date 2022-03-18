Meet the Vendor: Jorgensen Farms

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Jorgensen Farms?

I’m Val Jorgensen, a fifth-generation farmer. I founded Jorgensen Farms 20 years ago in the spirit of building a homestead for my four sons and in pursuit of my love for growing, cooking and eating real, natural food.

What should readers know about your venues?

With two distinct event venues, 100 acres of organic farmland, a leading culinary program and a plethora of floral and herb varieties, Jorgensen Farms is a place where life and love grow gracefully together in the Midwest. The Jorgensen property features two signature event venues: a historic post-and-beam barn and an iron and virgin cypress Lord & Burnham greenhouse from the early 20thcentury.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Our landscape. The farm is stunning every season and cannot be replicated. When paired with our incredible floral, catering and coordination services, it cannot be beat.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Jorgensen Farms?

It is all about the clients! We take extra care every step of the way to ensure that our couples have an incredible experience on their big day. We have an attentive office and sales team responding to questions seven days a week, a coordination team to ensure that all event details are handled seamlessly, and catering and floral teams rounding out an all-inclusive experience for our couples.

What is something you wish more clients knew about Jorgensen Farms?

At Jorgensen, we are more than a venue. As a certified organic farm, we feel honored and humbled to care for and share our home. Our 100 acres have been cultivated for over 100 years; the farm’s impact in the community runs deep. In addition to our incredibly talented event, catering and floral staff, we also have set-up and facilities teams, gardeners and farmers behind the scenes, working tirelessly before dawn and well after dusk to ensure that we are ready to welcome our guests. We are at your service.