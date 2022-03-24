Meet the Vendor: Ampersand Flowers & Events

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Ampersand?

I'm Teena, the owner of Ampersand Flowers & Events. I was born and raised in Columbus, and I currently live in Worthington, which is where our flower shop is located. I went to Ohio University and majored in journalism, so of course I would name the flower shop after a piece of punctuation. But it's more than that. We offer more than just flowers, which is why our name means “and.”

What should readers know about your business?

We offer flowers for weddings and everyday occasions, and full-service wedding planning, and day-of coordinating, and officiating, and a small, private event space for up to 30 guests that's perfect for bridal showers and rehearsal dinners!

What sets you apart from other florists?

We do more than just flowers, and we do more than just wedding planning. We do both--and then some! We also strive to use as many locally grown blooms as possible, to help support other local businesses as well as to reduce our carbon footprint. We're a completely "foam-free" flower shop, meaning that all of our designs are organically created using reusable or recyclable mechanics.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Ampersand?

I promise to make the process as fun, unique, memorable and stress-free as possible—both the wedding itself as well as the experience of planning it. I promise to reply to your emails and inquiries in a timely manner and to answer all of your questions as best I can. (And if I don't know the answer, I'll be honest with you about that—and we'll work together to find the answer.)

I've literally seen 1,000-plus weddings over the course of the last 12 years, from every possible angle: bartender, head server, day-of coordinator, wedding planner, licensed officiant, venue director and now a business owner and floral designer. I know what works and what doesn't, and I know how to help you stick to your budget—where to save and where to splurge, based on your priorities and your dream-wedding wishlist.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding flowers?

Flowers. Are. Expennnnnnnsive. Almost every couple underestimates how much of their budget they should set aside for flowers. And all of those gorgeous ceremony arches you see on Pinterest? Those things are crazy-expensive! So just be prepared to increase the floral budget if needed and/or make some compromises on where best to spend your floral budget.

What’s your favorite flower?

That's such a hard question! That's like asking a parent to pick their favorite kid. For weddings, I love the classics: garden roses, ranunculus, lisianthus. I also like carnations. No, really! Hear me out. They're affordable; they have such pretty, fluffy petals; and they come in all sorts of stunning colors. “Creole” is my favorite. It's an antique-y cross between a peach and a blush. And it's the closest to a true terracotta that I've been able to find in any variety of flower. Carnations get such a bad rap (I blame Sex & the City for that), but I think they're poised to make a comeback.