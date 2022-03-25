Meet the Vendor: Capital City Cakes

Tell us about yourself as the faces behind Capital City Cakes?

We are Gary and Sue Baisden, owners of Capital City Cakes in Grove City. Sue has been baking and decorating wedding cakes and other desserts for over 40 years, and Gary is a Columbus State Community College Taste of the Future award winner. We started as a home bakery and eventually opened our first brick-and-mortar shop in Bexley in 2009. In 2012, we moved to our current location in Grove City’s Town Center.

What should readers know about your business?

We have been featured multiple times on local media and have even competed on shows like Discovery Family’s Bake It Like Buddy and Netflix’s Sugar Rush Christmas. We also are the proud winners in the “Bakers: Cakes” category of the Best of Columbus Weddings reader poll in 2021.

What sets you apart from other bakers?

We view every cake as the only cake we have to do!

What can engaged couples expect with working with Capital City Cakes?

Award-winning expertise, over 40 years of experience with thousands of happy couples, and one-on-one attention to you and every detail of your cake and desserts.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding cakes?

Cheap cakes aren’t good, and good cakes aren’t cheap!

How many people can come to a cake tasting and consultation?

Up to four people total can attend.

What do you think of the “eat your top tier on your first anniversary” tradition?

It’s totally unnecessary! We offer a complimentary one-year anniversary cake that matches the wedding cake for all of our couples. Just call and order it at least two weeks before you need to pick it up.