Meet the Vendor: Worthington Hills Country Club

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Worthington Hills Country Club?

My name is Christy Baker. I have worked at Worthington Hills for over 22 years. I am married with two children and reside in Westerville.

What should readers know about your business?

Worthington Hills Country Club has been open for more than 50 years. It is a private, member-run club. We take great pride in having some of the fastest greens in Columbus. We have over 950 member families. There is a full-service member restaurant on our first floor and another separate banquet kitchen.

What sets you apart from other venues?

We strive to customize each wedding for the couple. No couple is ever the same, and they want different features.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Worthington Hills?

I want to make sure the setting up of their reception is smooth and stress-free. The day is about them, and we want them to shine.

What is something you wish more clients knew about selecting a wedding venue?

When looking at venue, the place is important—but so is who you are working with.

What make each wedding unique?

Each couple has their own story; the ceremony and reception are the couple’s way of telling that story. Your guests should feel like they are now part of the story and the continuation of that story.