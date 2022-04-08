Meet the Vendor: The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake

Tell us about yourself as the faces behind The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake?

Our team of professional and attentive staff are here to help you plan your big day at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, from the rehearsal dinner to breakfast the day after.

What should readers know about your business?

You’ll create beautiful memories to last a lifetime in one of Ohio's most picturesque places. Our Grand Ballroom can host receptions for up to 300 guests. We can host rehearsal dinners, bridal showers and even breakfast the following day. Choose from plated and buffet options, with many upgrades to make your wedding day just as you've been imagining it.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the Lake offers an unforgettable outdoor wedding venue set on Lake Erie’s shimmering shore, in the heart of Ohio's wine country. With one of the world's Great Lakes as your backdrop, your pictures will be as stunning as your love.

What can engaged couples expect when working with The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake?

The Lodge is a full-service destination with rooms for out-of-town guests, a restaurant, on-site amenities including a wine shuttle, a zipline and pools, as well as friendly and helpful staff to make your stay complete. We can help you plan, recommend vendors and ensure your wedding day is stress-free.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding planning?

With the right help, your big day will come together perfectly. All the work we put in ahead of time, planning and preparing, ensures that on the day of your wedding you can let it all go and all you have to do is enjoy the experience.

What items do couples need to plan for, other than a venue?

To make your wedding an easier experience, we recommend you book an officiant, florist, DJ or musical group, and photographer. Adding a videographer will help capture those special moments throughout your day. Many couples like to take on decorations or set-up before the wedding and sometimes miss the joys of simply being together with family on the days leading up to the wedding.

What is the best advice you can give a couple on their wedding day?

Your wedding day is the day you get to stop planning and worrying. You've put in the work. Planned for everything. We're at that moment where you let go and allow all your hard work to come to fruition for an epic celebration of your love. Anything missed or forgotten—it doesn't matter. You're here, and it's your day. Truly enjoy it!