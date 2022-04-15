Meet the Vendor: Derk’s Works Photography

Tell us about yourselves as the faces behind Derk’s Works Photography?

We are Benjamin and Jennifer. We’ve been photographing weddings as Derk’s Works Photography for over 15 years. We’ve been married for 12 years, and we have three amazing kids and one dog that can't be stopped from stealing food off of the counter.

What should readers know about your business?

The core of Derk’s Works is rooted in emotionalistic photography—finding moments, interactions and details that convey deeper things as often as possible. The authentic and the heartfelt are the fuel that propels us to make fresh, custom art for our couples every time.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Derk’s Works?

It is our constant intention to have our couples feel well-served, to know that they will always be given a straight answer, and to feel their joy right alongside of them. This is how we create art that reflects the intimacy of their wedding.

What is something you wish more clients knew about?

How to Dougie. It seems like everyone is asking to be taught how to Dougie ... I wish we all knew!

What is your favorite photographic skill or trick?

I can take pictures with my left hand. It sounds weird, but I can't tell you how amazing it is to be able to photograph one moment with two cameras at the same time.

Obviously ice cream should be allowed into the food pyramid toward the base, but do you prefer it in a cone, sandwich or shake?

Well, OBVIOUSLY! While I like all of the above, I think my preference (without other factors, of course) would be shake, cone, sandwich in that order … or all of the above, if that’s an option.