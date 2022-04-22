Meet the Vendor: COSI

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind COSI?

I am Megan Warren, and I have the amazing job of heading the Events Department here at COSI. My COSI career actually started with a wedding internship during college, and now that I am back it feels like I have come full circle.

What should readers know about your organization?

COSI is a Columbus staple that I feel like any Central Ohio native will recognize. COSI is consistently ranked one of the top science museums in the country, as well as a top location in the city to host weddings and other events.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Being a science museum, we offer a unique experience to event guests. Many people show up to a wedding not expecting to get the chance to explore and interact with exhibits or witness a custom-built Planetarium show. It really leaves a impression on people and makes the event one they never forget.

What can engaged couples expect with working with COSI?

COSI is a one-stop-shop, so couples get the ease of having their venue, catering, facility setup and wedding coordinator all done in-house.

What is something you wish more clients knew about COSI?

I wish more clients knew about the Planetarium! The English Plaza at the back of COSI is the most popular wedding spot because of the gorgeous views of the Downtown skyline, but all of my favorite weddings were the ones in the Planetarium. The shows are unique to each couple and feel very romantic.