Meet the Vendor: Wanderlust Travel & Tours

Tell us about yourself as the face behind Wanderlust Travel & Tours?

I’m Leslie Sobnosky, I've been a travel adviser for over 10 years. I started in-house at AAA Worthington and started Wanderlust Travel & Tours in 2016. I live in Dublin with my husband, Donny, and 4-year-old daughter, Sammy. Although I love all the vacation bookings I do for my clients, I always have had a special place in my heart for my brides. Destination weddings are my favorite! I love planning weddings.

What should readers know about your business?

We are in the business of creating memories and checking off bucket lists. I love hearing how I made my clients’ vision a reality!

What sets you apart from other travel advisers?

I planned my own wedding in Mexico in 2015, so I've seen both sides of the coin—what it is like to be a bride and the one who is doing the planning. And I know what mistakes to avoid and can offer tips that apply to both sides!

What can engaged couples expect with working with Wanderlust?

Travel advisers provide personalized, face-to-face service that online tools can’t give you. I have been to and experienced the resorts and destinations I recommend to my clients and can personally match you with the perfect vacation. You can spend hours online researching, or you can speak with me for less than an hour and I’ll take care of every detail for you.

What is something you wish more clients knew about travel advisers?

That it doesn't cost anything extra to use a travel adviser, but we can add so much value to your vacation planning experience.