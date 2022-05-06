Meet the Vendor: Nicole Dixon Photographic

Tell us about yourself as the face behind Nicole Dixon Photographic?

When I was first drawn to photography, I immediately fell in love—taken by color, light, texture and human emotion. I went on to the Columbus College of Art and Design, where I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts. Soon after, I realized it was my gift to capture the everyday beauty of this world and share it with others. It is my personal promise to capture that beauty in all of your most important moments through my work with Nicole Dixon Photographic. With a quiet confidence, I will honestly portray your personality, relationships and emotions and preserve them for generations to come.

What should readers know about your business?

Feel secure in knowing you will have a true professional documenting your most special day and that you will have beautiful memories to last a lifetime. We offer complete coverage with superior quality and service. We have a creative selection of custom designed storybooks, wall collections and other unique products!

What sets you apart from other photographers?

Equal parts creativity and professionalism.

What can engaged couples expect with working with you?

I have great ideas to gently coach poses while inviting genuine personalities and emotion to come though in your images. I can give guidance on the special day while also receding into the background.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding photography?

It's important for your photographer to specialize in weddings. There are many unique aspects to a wedding that experienced wedding photographers can help with to keep a big day running smoothly.