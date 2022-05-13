Meet the Vendor: D and M DJ Entertainment

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind D and M DJ Entertainment?

I’m David Luke Kurtz, co-CEO and disc jockey at D and M DJ Entertainment. My love of weddings and special events has been in my blood since grade school. This has been my life’s pursuit, you could say. When my business partner Mark Derenberger and I finally realized that this was not a one-person business, we worked together and started to see our vision become a reality. We began to understand that with a solid crew behind us, that believes the way we do, the more people we could help make their day rock!

At D and M DJ Entertainment, we make excitement happen.

What should readers know about your business?

We know you have many choices when it comes to entertaining your guests, and we want to be your vendor of choice. We have added many great DJ’s and services that will make your event special and be the most fun that your guests have, and they will talk about it for years to come. We make sure that everything we offer is something we that we not only stand behind, but you will shout from the rooftops about how much fun you will have when you booked them.

My promise to you is that we always make your event, our event. We will dedicate our time and effort to make your dream a reality! Because we work as a team, we back each other up and can say we will be there for you from the time you sign the contract to the last song played on your special day! We are a customer service-oriented company and will make sure we treat you the same way we would want to be treated.

What sets you apart from other DJs?

Teamwork and trust. We not only bring the "wow" factor to the party, but a trusted service that no matter what, the client’s day will run smoothly and the way they want it to happen.

What can engaged couples expect with working with D and M DJs?

A company and MC/DJ that will listen and take time to understand what they want.

What is something you wish more clients knew about hiring wedding vendors?

That they are building a team that will be working together. Each service has an important job to execute. If the vendors do not work well together, food will be cold, photos will be missed, the bubbly will be flat and warm, and the couple will be stressed.