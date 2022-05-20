Meet the Vendor: Sweet Carrot

Tell us about the faces behind Sweet Carrot?

Sweet Carrot is owned by Angela Petro, who began her career as a hospitality entrepreneur 24 years ago when she founded Together & Company, previously known as Two Caterers. As the company grew, she looked for fresh ways to provide opportunity for employees. As a result, Angela started her second business, Sweet Carrot, which grew from a food-truck operation to brick-and-mortar restaurant to an events caterer.

Angela is a member of Entrepreneurs Organization of Central Ohio and serves as commissioner of the Ohio Exposition Center. She is passionate about investing in people by providing them with opportunities for development. She is also committed to giving back to the community and contributing to social change for the sake of gender and racial equity.

What should readers know about your business?

We're a team of creative cooks and expert experience-makers, here to serve you and your guests crowd-pleasing comfort food. We put an inventive spin on barbecue with house-smoked meats, specialty sauces, and our famously cheesy mac 'n' cheese.

What sets you apart from other caterers?

Sweet Carrot Catering offers our wedding clients a unique menu and an experience most guests have not had at a wedding. We take our own spin on barbecue and comfort food combined with friendly service, leaving guests filled not only with good food but good vibes.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Sweet Carrot?

Couples can expect to find a fun and friendly partner when working with Sweet Carrot. We will listen to the couple’s vision and craft a unique menu for their unique wedding.

What is something you wish more clients knew about Sweet Carrot?

We are devoted to hospitality and wear our hospitality hearts on our sleeves. We believe that being good at everything we do, no matter how simple, is what makes people feel good. We bring that attitude to every meal and every occasion so that your event will be a Sweet Carrot success.