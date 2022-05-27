Meet the Vendor: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Tell us about the spaces at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens?

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens' beautiful, natural settings include the historic John F. Wolfe Palm House, featuring soaring glass ceilings and indoor tropical gardens; the contemporary Worthington Industries Veridian that opens to the stunning Bride’s Garden; the refined yet rustic Wells Barn adjacent to the 4-acre Community Garden; or the Grand Atrium, which all will help you create timeless memories of your special day.

What should readers know about your business?

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens offers venues for weddings and special events that are distinctive and personal.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The conservatory offers backdrops like no other in the area.

What can engaged couples expect with working with the conservatory?

Excellent customer service and memories to last a lifetime.

What is something you wish more clients knew about the conservatory?

The conservatory's events staff is highly knowledgeable and can help clients every step of the way through the planning process.

When can events be hosted at Franklin Park Conservatory?

Events can be booked nearly any day of the year. Some dates may be booked out two years in advance.