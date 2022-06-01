Meet the Vendor: Magical Minutes Photography

Tell us about yourself as the face behind Magical Minutes Photography?

I’m Amy Hord, owner of Magical Minutes Photography. I'm an enthusiastic person who loves being around people! My favorite way to spend my time is with my hubby, Brandon, and rescue dog-ter, Rosie. I love Disney, Star Wars, theater and cute, furry animals. I grew up in Kent, Ohio, graduated from Bowling Green State University, worked at Disney as part of their college program, lived in Fremont, Ohio, for a few years, and now here we are—settled in Canal Winchester growing my beloved photography business!

What should readers know about your business?

I started Magical Minutes Photography because I have always admired seeing the joy and love captured in photos, and I wanted to be the person to provide those physical memory copies for people! I keep hearing people say they wish they knew they were in the “good days” before they turn into the "good old days," and that's why I want to step in a be the person to capture and preserve those memories before they're gone.

The Magical Minutes style is vibrant, bright, timeless and authentic. I usually start couple’s portraits with a few poses and ease into fun prompts, which leads to laughter, joy and photos you'll cherish forever. I put an emphasis on helping you have a fun, stress-free day while capturing all those precious in-between moments. I am proudly LGBTQ-friendly and open to all loving couples.

What sets you apart from other photographers?

No. 1, client experience. I want every client to feel special and valued, because that's what you deserve!

No. 2, my personality. I'm enthusiastic and a little weird, but in the best way. I love being around people and like my clients to feel like they have a friend with them snapping pictures. Over the years, I've also learned ways to calm the storm when it's necessary.

No. 3, my style. Every photographer has their own unique style when it comes to capturing photos and editing them. I personally love to create fun, joyful moments and edit them with vibrant colors.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Magical Minutes?

Engaged couples should expect to have fun and not have to worry about things falling through the cracks when they work with me for their weddings. I send reminders/questionnaires and set up meetings to make sure I know exactly what you want and expect.

What is something you wish more clients knew about weddings?

I wish more clients knew how complicated executing a wedding day can really be. I've had some couples try to do a low-key wedding and DIY everything, but it ends up causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The extra money spent on trustworthy vendors is worth it! You will enjoy your day so much more that way.

Why did you decide to do wedding photography specifically?

First off, I love spending time with and snapping photos of couples in love. It fills my heart with so much joy! Also, seeing all the moving parts and special pieces from a wedding day come together to create one magical experience to celebrate the marriage of two people is absolutely fascinating to me. Being the one to photograph special details, a couple celebrating the start of their lives together as one, and the emotion from the couple and their loved ones throughout the day is a privilege and something I cherish.

What's one question you should ask someone you're thinking about hiring as your wedding photographer?

How do you back up your photos? Your wedding photographer should have a backup camera, shoot on more than one memory card, and back up your photos on multiple hard drives. I've heard too many stories of photographers dropping their camera, their memory card going corrupt, or their hard drive dying. Multiple backups are always necessary for weddings, since they can't be recreated!