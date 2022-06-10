Meet the Vendor: Scioto Reserve Country Club

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Scioto Reserve?

Thank you so much for your interest in Scioto Reserve Country Club, and congratulations! We are so excited to learn about your engagement and hope you have an amazing planning process. I am Ann Marie, and I have been the lead planner at Scioto Reserve Country Club for the past 11 years. During my time, I have assisted in countless wedding days and helping brides’ and grooms’ wedding visions come to life. Our team at Scioto Reserve has a real passion for weddings and creating amazing experiences for both you and your guests. I look forward to hearing from you soon!

What should readers know about your business?

Scioto Reserve Country Club is one of the top venues in Central Ohio. We have been voted Best of Weddings by Columbus Weddings magazine readers for two years in a row and were inducted into The Knot Hall of Fame in 2017! At our location, we only offer one wedding a day, so the day is really about you. We have private suites, an amazing culinary team, an in-house cake designer and baker, and a wide list of amazing in-house vendors to choose from, too.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Scioto Reserve Country Club has so many great amenities to help create a stress-free wedding day! We are one of the only venues in the area that gives you (and your vendors) access all day long to come in early and begin getting ready. We also handle all catering and beverage in-house and include a cake—that's three items you can just check off the list. We also have many package options, which can create an all-inclusive experience, and offer on-site coordination the day of the wedding, too.

What can engaged couples expect with working with Scioto Reserve?

At Scioto Reserve, we love weddings—simple as that! We have worked hard over the years to create packages for our couples to ensure an easy and stress-free planning process. We are always available to answer questions and love nothing more than a great detail meeting, when we start to dive into planning with you!

What is something you wish more clients knew about your venue?

While we have packages already designed for our couples, everything at Scioto Reserve is 100 percent customizable! We are always open to changing our offerings to be reflective of what you would like for your wedding day. We are also very open-minded when it comes to décor and making sure we can help with the execution of your vision.