Meet the Vendor: The Peak at Edison

What should readers know about your business?

The Peak at Edison features a rooftop venue with a wraparound patio and views of Downtown Columbus. Our color scheme is neutral, allowing all events to customize the space to match your vision. We are newer to the venue market, making our space fresh and modern. We host many types of events, from weddings to corporate gatherings. Our venue is on the rooftop, making the view spectacular. We have a great list of vendors that will help make your event perfect.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Our outdoor space is breathtaking. We overlook Edison Brewing Co., the local driving range, and the Columbus city skyline.

What can engaged couples expect with working with The Peak at Edison?

Engaged couples will set up a tour to view the space and ask any questions they have about it.

What is something you wish more clients knew about your venue?

We have an abundance of parking for your guests. This allows stress-free parking, as well as vendor loading and unloading.