Meet the Vendor: COSI

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind COSI?

I am Elizabeth Burgan, the wedding specialist at COSI. While I enjoy creating all events and helping bring visions to life, weddings are always my favorite events. I grew up in Dayton and moved to Los Angeles after graduating college. I brought my California-raised husband back to my home state, and we have lived in Columbus for almost two years now!

What should readers know about your venue?

Located in the heart of Downtown Columbus, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) features award-winning architecture, world-class exhibits and sweeping, panoramic views of the Columbus skyline. Our packages include an expansive menu with elegant and traditional food offerings for any style wedding, in addition to full-service bars, premium linen, custom lighting and interactive opportunities in our exhibits.

What sets you apart from other wedding venues?

One special thing about COSI is the sheer versatility of our venue. When you come in for a tour, plan on at least a full hour, because I will have lots of spaces to show you! Any of the spaces in COSI are available for your wedding, including our exhibits, outdoor areas and several private event spaces you may have never seen.

What can engaged couples expect with working with COSI?

I want your wedding planning to be fun and stress-free. Each wedding is different, so I want to get to know all my couples to better understand which details are the most important to each one. My team and I are brimming with ideas for ways to make your day special, and we are always excited to try new and unique things!

What is something you wish more clients knew about COSI?

I wish more clients knew that we have an in-house catering kitchen and staff! Food for all our events is made fresh on-site for your event.