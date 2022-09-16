Meet the Vendor: Jorgensen Farms

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Jorgensen Farms?

Hi, I’m Molly Blundred! As the sales manager at Jorgensen Farms, I enjoy being part of the client experience from start to finish with our couples. I feel honored to be a part of such an important milestone in their lives. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality, I have loved finding my place within the wedding industry for the past five years and hopefully many more!

What should readers know about your business?

Jorgensen Farms is a 100-acre working organic farm nestled 3.5 miles outside of the New Albany suburb of Columbus. Pairing historic structures with modern and whimsical additions, Jorgensen Farms is an iconic Midwestern destination with two unique and inclusive venues. Jorgensen’s venues feature an on-site culinary team, on-site floral design, coordination support, wedding suites and so much more!

The Historic Barn venue, a 10-acre oasis of seasonal flowers and landscape, includes an 1800s post-and-beam barn boasting natural wood walls and floors. The barn’s newly constructed companion ceremony and event building is thoughtfully designed to complement the natural landscape with sloping ceilings and 18-foot windows overlooking the gardens.

The second venue on the farm, Oak Grove, showcases a magical 1900s greenhouse for ceremonies and an expertly manicured cocktail lawn perfect for a game of croquet or sipping cocktails. For receptions, the stunning main hall’s black interior focuses all attention to the artful and modern lighting, which uses Edison bulbs to create a canopy of twinkle lights over the sweeping views of the landscape.

Couples who are looking for an upscale yet inclusive Midwestern escape need not look any further than Jorgensen Farm’s Historic Barn and Oak Grove venues.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The Jorgensen team is what sets us apart from any other competitor. The culture here is so contagious that when you walk on-site, you won't want to leave! I count myself as lucky for having the opportunity to work at a family-owned business, on a farm that truly nourishes its staff—a staff that is hard-working, persevering and who strive to always improve their process and outcome to ensure our guests have an exceptional experience. We welcome our staff and guests in as family, and that is where the bonds are born and where the magic comes from. You are part of the family when you step on-site at Jorgensen Farms.

What can engaged couples expect when working with Jorgensen Farms?

At Jorgensen, we will do everything that we can to ensure our couples are stress-free and able to live in the moment on their wedding day. Our clients are our priority, and they can expect quick response times, accountability, guidance and sincere joy in helping them achieve their wedding goals.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding planning?

This is a great question! First, I'd say have fun! We love to see when couples lean into fun, even obscure, personal touches. This creates such a beautiful connection with your guests and, as a vendor, it's really fun to bond with clients over these details!

Second, prioritize what is most important to you. That may be venue, videography, budget, season, etc. Once you determine the top three priorities, you will find the other pieces will fall into place and you can feel relaxed knowing which items you are willing to compromise on and which you are not.

Third, make a wedding-related email! This allows you a special space for all your vendor inquiries and planning, without it all getting lost in your main email inbox.