Meet the Vendor: Josh Staley Productions

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Josh Staley Productions?

My name is Josh Staley and among many things, I'm a husband, father, DJ and owner of Josh Staley Productions. I got into the wedding business because I had a terrible experience on my own wedding day with our DJ, and it sparked a fire in me. That negative experience instilled the belief in me that every couple deserves the absolute best on their wedding day ... and thus, Josh Staley Productions was born.

What should readers know about your business?

Josh Staley Productions is a team of elite DJs who are custom-service-oriented, talent-driven and excellence-focused. Over the past eight years, JSP has experienced so much change and growth. COVID was particularly transformative for us. It gave us time to re-evaluate who we are. We realized the importance of community, connection and culture. We are now affirmed more than ever in our vision to give our couples a wedding day beyond their expectations. We have built a reputation for unforgettable weddings that leave our clients and their guests raving. At the end of the day though, it's not about us—it's about our couples.

What sets you apart from other DJs?

It's not so much the what, but the why. At Josh Staley Productions, we are intentional with every aspect of what we do, because your wedding day is a big deal to us. We tailor the experience to each couple to meet their unique needs. We consider the lighting, the soundtrack, the latest trends and our couple's history and personalities as we design events and the music that will play as the backdrop for all your special moments. We are telling a story—your story—and that matters.

What can engaged couples expect when working with Josh Staley Productions?

When booking with Josh Staley Productions, our couples can expect excellence in everything we do. From the simple online booking process to the detailed planning meetings to the final moments of the wedding day, JSP seeks to create the amazing experience you've been dreaming about since you were a kid. Expect to have your expectations blown out of the water!

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding DJs?

We wish more couples understood the value of a great DJ. A skilled DJ will truly take so much stress off your shoulders. They will set the tone for the night and execute the success of your timeline with ease. They will curate an energy in the room that's tangible and electric. They can make or break your wedding day. Finding a DJ that's 100 percent focused on you and your wedding day is an investment worth making.

Where can we see content from previous weddings and examples of what you do?

When it comes to finding a great DJ, a lot of people feel clueless as to what look for. What is live mixing? Why should I have uplighting? What is your setup like? Who is the right fit for me?

Not only do we guide our couples through all the choices, but we also share so much about ourselves and what we do through fun content on our social media. We encourage anyone in the market for a DJ to check us out on Facebook or Instagram @joshstaleyproductions to get to know us better!